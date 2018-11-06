Ted Cruz & Jim Carrey Engage In Twitter Feud On Eve Of Texas Senate Elections

Comedian-actor Jim Carrey is a known critic of the Trump administration and Republican party. He isn’t afraid to speak his mind on social media and has stepped on a few toes with his caricature paintings of prominent political figures, including President Trump and Senator Lindsey Graham. His latest portrait features Ted Cruz and his Democratic opponent Representative Beto O’Rourke as they face off in the midterm elections.

Business Insider reported that the painting Carrey posted on Twitter on Monday, alongside a message cheering on the Democratic party, provoked a Twitter war between Carrey and Cruz.

The painting likened Cruz to a vampire, featuring O’Rourke pulling back a curtain as Cruz begins to burn from the sun’s rays. He captioned the post, “Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

The post invoked a jab from Cruz, who tweeted back a message suggesting that Democratic candidates receive fraudulent votes from dead people.

“Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat….”

Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie. Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust. pic.twitter.com/WWwspze5fU — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 5, 2018

Following Cruz’s message, Carrey bit back with his own follow-up tweet.

“Wow…sorry I rattled your chain, @TedCruz. I thought you would have more important things to do two days before an election — like sucking up to the guy who called your wife ugly and accused your dad of murder. But I get it! It’s hard to say no when Trump grabs ya by the p—y!”

The Bruce Almighty actor is not the first Hollywood figure to express their political views on social media. Many famous stars and artists have reached out to their fans and encouraged them to vote in the November 6 midterm elections.

According to People, popular actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus posted an emotional video, asking her fans to “vote for unity” and “decency,” and referring to Trump as a fearmonger who relies on racist rhetoric.

Artist Taylor Swift also recently broke her political silence to weigh in on the debate. She urged her fans to vote in an Instagram post, adding that she “wants leadership, not fear-based extremism.”

After the “Red” singer confirmed that she wouldn’t be voting for Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn, Vote.org’s director of communications Kamari Guthrie reported, “We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift’s post.”