There are enough close races in the House of Representatives to make things exciting on election eve.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, all 435 seats are up for grabs and it’s likely to be a bumpy and long night for quite a few. The pollsters are placing several races as too close to call, and these House races are sprinkled across the country.

Kentucky

In Kentucky, the race between newcomer Amy McGrath (D) and incumbent Andy Barr (R) is unexpectedly close in a district that Donald Trump won handily in 2016. Amy McGrath is a retired Marine fighter pilot with a great deal of support challenging Barr who is seeking his fourth term.

The State is reporting that Barr is telling his constituents that they need to reelect him due to his “access and influence with this [Trump] administration.”

The Washington Post adds that this race is a close one with McGrath with the edge on fundraising. The polls in Kentucky close at 7 p.m. ET.

Virginia

Republican Dave Brat snagged this seat in a close race back in 2014 against Eric Cantor, who was then the Democrat House Majority Leader, and now it’s his turn to fight for his current position. Challenging Brat is former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger. NBC suggests that this Virginia race is the one to watch for “early signs of the suburban revolt.”

Kansas

The Kansas race for the House seat in Northeastern Kansas is possibly the contest most haunted by the spirit of House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump, which has thrown a curve into the race. Democrat Paul Davis is doing his best to distance himself from Pelosi, stating on the campaign trail that if he wins, he won’t support Pelosi for Speaker (assuming Democrats win the House). Republican Steve Watkins has gotten a boost from Trump visits to Topeka, but there are still lingering questions about whether he embellished his qualifications for the position.

New York

New York, the home state of the sitting president has a number of House races to watch which could keep politicos up into the late hours of the night.

In New York’s 19th District, Democrat and first-time candidate Antonio Delgado is running against Republican John Faso is a race that has swept up a great deal of racial ugliness. Delgado, a Rhodes scholar and Harvard Law School graduate, is black, running in a district which is 90 percent white.

Faso used clips from a rap album Delgado made in 2006 in ads and the Democratic candidate accused Faso of using the videos as a dog whistle to create questions of a racial nature.

In Buffalo’s 22nd District, Republican Claudia Tenney aligned herself so closely with Donald Trump that she started a petition to “lock up” Hillary Clinton. She is is a tight race with Democrat Anthony Brindisi, who is arguing that her strong partisan stance will prevent her from ever reaching across the aisle.

These races and more are likely to go into the wee small hours, but they are definitely juicy enough to keep you captivated.