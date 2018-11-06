Watch 2018 Midterm Election Coverage Livestream: How To Watch On Laptop And Mobile Devices

Those who want to watch a livestream of the 2018 midterm elections will have a few different options to follow along online as results for local and national races come in on Tuesday evening.

Though the midterm elections normally draw considerably fewer voters than presidential election cycles, this year appears to be a major exception as opposition to President Donald Trump has riled up voters across the country and led to record numbers of early voting. Voters will now see whether Democrats can take control of Congress or if Republicans can hold on in what would be a major victory to Trump. Links to livestream coverage of the 2018 elections can be found below.

There are a number of races of national interest, including in Texas where Democrat Beto O’Rouke looks to unseat Ted Cruz in a race that gives Democrats hope of winning back the Senate. There are also close governor races in Florida and Georgia, where Democrats Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams look to become the first black governors of their respective states.

As the Seattle Times noted, there will be a very long night of coverage with the first states reporting at 7 p.m. ET and the last state reporting at 1 a.m. ET — Alaska, where the race for governor has suddenly become tight after sitting Governor Bill Walker dropping out of the race and supporting Democrat Mark Begich. With a number of tight races expected, it could be well into Wednesday morning before all are determined.

This year’s election comes with a host of options on how to watch online, with livestream coverage of the 2018 U.S. election available on laptop computers or mobile devices like tablets or cell phones. This includes all of the major news networks, with the coverage starting a few hours before the first polls will close. CBS News will be offering live coverage on Youtube, as will PBS Newshour and NBC News.

DETAILS:

Watch Fox News Channel's

Midterm Election Night Coverage https://t.co/q4AmZ79zha — Mike Beacham (@Mike_Beacham) November 6, 2018

Viewers will also be able to watch free midterm election coverage on networks that normally require a subscription. As Gizmodo reported, CNN is dropping its subscription requirement to watch midterm election livestream coverage and is offering the ability to watch on a host of devices including iPhone or iPad and Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, and Roku.

For those who prefer a nonpartisan approach, C-SPAN will also be offering free livestream coverage of the 2018 U.S. midterm elections at C-SPAN.org, with no registration or subscription necessary.