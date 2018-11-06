‘B&B’ Spoilers For Wednesday, November 7: Brooke Torn Between Ridge & Bill, Emma Spots Xander & Zoe Flirting

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, November 7 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will continue to interrogate Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). She finds herself in a precarious position because she is caught between her ex and current husbands. In the meantime, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette states that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Emma (Nia Sioux) will spot Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Xander (Adain Bradley) enjoying each other’s company a little too much.

Emma Barber Catches Xander Avant Flirting

After a sizzling summer romance, Zoe halted Xander’s sexual advances. B&B viewers will remember that although she liked Xander a lot, she didn’t want to rush their relationship. Zoe caught on to the fact that Emma was saying no and has been making her intentions very clear to Xander.

So far Xander has managed to remain faithful to Emma, save a kiss or two, and has kept Zoe in her place. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Emma may realize that she may not be able to keep Xander on a string for much longer.

While preparing for the Intimates fashion shoot, Hope and Emma will spot Xander and Zoe flirting. Bold and the Beautiful November sweeps spoilers, via Inquisitr, indicate that seeing Xander and Zoe’s interaction could be instrumental to Emma saying yes to Xander’s advances.

Brooke Logan Caught Between Ridge Forrester & Bill Spencer

There are two reasons that Ridge is discouraging Brooke from spending time with Bill. The first is that Bill is actively pursuing Brooke and wants her back in his bed again, and the second is that he’s scared that she might let slip his involvement with Judge McMullen (Joe Lando).

Ridge knows that Brooke was always against Katie Logan (Heather Tom) pursuing sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). She was very vocal in her support of Bill’s cause and was often slipping away to encourage him. When Brooke found out that Ridge had been colluding with the judge, she was livid. However, her husband convinced her not to say anything because it could land him and the judge in jail.

Although Brooke did end up telling Katie, it doesn’t mean that she will betray her husband and tell Bill. Bill is seeking some hard answers, and he is trusting that Brooke will tell him the truth. He knows that the dressmaker has a vendetta against him, but doesn’t want to believe that Brooke will support his cause.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill begs Brooke to tell him if something happened that swayed the Judge’s decision to grant Katie custody. pic.twitter.com/4GMwYAa3Cf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 6, 2018

Brooke wants to tell Bill the truth because she wants to do the right thing. But at the same time, she really loves her husband. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will hire IT expert Ken (Danny Woodburn) later this week who will set a trap for Ridge and Judge McMullen. In the end, he won’t need Brooke’s confirmation.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, but be sure to check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers.