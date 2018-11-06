‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Reveals Post-Baby Body In An Emotional Post

Ali Fedotowsky has no shame about showing off her post-baby body, according to reports from Entertainment Tonight.

The 34-year-old, who rose to prominence after her leading role on The Bachelorette, opened up to her followers in an Instagram post where she spoke about the adjustment her body has made after having two children.

In the caption for the post, Fedotowsky revealed how important it was to love yourself, saying that as she gets older and her looks change, she has learned to appreciate herself beyond her physical appearance and focused more on her physical growth and development.

Fedotowsky also goes on in the caption to explain that the changes in her body are all worth it because of her two beautiful children, specifically referencing her wider waist that came from carrying her children and deeper wrinkles that came from the sleepless nights caring for them.

In the photo posted to Instagram, Fedotowsky wore black leggings and a pink lace top, which showcases her post-baby belly. Fedotowsky looks down on her stomach with a smile of pride, paying tribute to her final point of realizing that what she described as outside “flaws” only hide the inner beauty and success that is achieved on the inside.

Fedotowsky, who has a 2-year-old daughter Molly and 6-month-old son Riley, took to her Instagram stories in the aftermath of her post, paying tribute to her followers after she received tons of positive feedback in the comments.

“It’s crazy how down we can get on ourselves and how much we can judge ourselves and all these things,” said Fedotowsky in her Instagram story. “I started looking at all of my flaws and realizing that most of my flaws are what gave me my beautiful family and I’m grateful for them.”

In a previous conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Fedotowsky revealed that due to the new baby and unusual work schedules, she and her husband Kevin Manno had not slept in the same bed for two months.

Fedotowsky explained her new normal, saying, “My husband and I have not slept in the same bed in two months. He does a morning radio show really early and I need him to get a good sleep. Even on weekends, when he’s not doing the show, I need him to get a good sleep, so he can wake up with Molly, so I can get a few extra hours of sleep.”