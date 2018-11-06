Prince Harry Has ‘Multiple Personalities’ To Deal With Demands Of Royal Life According To British Documentary

A new British documentary revealed that Prince Harry has had to conjure up three distinct personalities in order to deal with royal life in the shadow of his big brother Prince William, as he takes on the enormous task of preparing to one day become King of England.

Express reported that in the documentary titled William and Harry: Brothers in Arms, royal editor Ingrid Seward felt there were multiple sides to the prince’s personality in order to help him deal the with the demands of life within the walls of the House of Windsor.

Seward explained, per Express, “You sort of had the three Harry’s, really. The sensitive little boy, the fighting man, and the idiot.”

Seward’s strong statement was following by the next shocker, “And I think people love him for all three of those things.”

The documentary reveals that Harry likely felt “overshadowed” by his big brother.

“I think it’s very difficult being the second son because you don’t really have a defined role,” Seward added. “You’re just the joker in the back.”

As he was growing up, Harry was known as a royal rebel, a teenager who acted out and loved to party. His escapades made the tabloids many times over the years, including an infamous clash with a photographer outside a nightclub in London.

Harry’s outlandish behavior was likely due to living in the public eye as he continued to deal with his conflicted feelings following the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

ABC News reported that Prince Harry noted in a documentary, Diana, 7 Days, “One of the hardest things for a parent to have to do is to tell your children that your other parent has died.”

“Years after, I spent a long time in my life with my head buried in the sand, thinking, I don’t want to be Prince Harry. I don’t want this responsibility. I don’t want this role. Look what’s happened to my mother. Why does this have to happen to me?” the Prince remarked.

Prince Harry later turned his life around, enlisting in the Army and serving for ten years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan, per the Royal Family‘s official website. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury.

He has since married former American actress Meghan Markle and the two will welcome their first child together in 2019.