Alessandra Ambrosio Puts Her Booty On Display In Beach Snap On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio was recently off on a family vacation in Mexico, which she appears to have enjoyed thoroughly if her Instagram posts are any indication.

The veteran Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a photo of herself on Monday that will cause those getting acclimated to the dropping temperature to wish they were away on a tropical beach as well. In the snap, the 37-year-old brunette bombshell is featured lying on the sand face down as she rocks a brown polka dot bikini. Ambrosio’s pose always highlights her cleavage, as she is holding her torso up for the snap.

The Brazilian beauty’s face is in closeup as she is holding the phone for a selfie. In the background, her booty features prominently in the photo as well as the gorgeous turquoise ocean. Completing her beach look, Ambrosio is wearing a pair of mirrored sunglasses that peek from underneath a stylish straw hat by ále by Alessandra, the model’s lifestyle brand.

“Monday Blues,” she captioned the photo, which she paired with a blue heart and two seashell emoji.

The photo she shared with her 9.5 million Instagram followers garnered more than 224,000 likes in a little under 20 hours. The post also received nearly 1,000 comments, with fans gushing over her good looks and location in a host of languages, particularly English, her native Portuguese, and Spanish.

“If God Ever Created Something More Beautiful Than You, He Would Have Kept It For Himself,” one English-speaking Instagram user wrote in the comment box.

Accompanying her on her getaway was her daughter Anja, 10, and her son Noah, 6, who appear to have made the most of their time by the water. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the mother and children weren’t alone on this vacation, as it seems there were additional family members there with them as well as pal Rachel Zoe and her kids Skyler and Kaius.

As the Daily Mail noted, Ambrosio has since returned to the United States from her Mexican getaway as she was spotted running errands around Los Angeles on Monday. The brunette beauty shares her children with her ex-partner Jamie Mazur. She and the American businessman began dating in 2005 and became engaged three years later in 2008. After 10 years of engagement, Ambrosio confirmed earlier this year that the two had broken it off.

According to the report, Ambrosio has since been linked to Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi. The pair appeared to have publicly confirmed their relationship in August, according to the Daily Mail.