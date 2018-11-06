Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curves In Sexy Bikini Snap On Instagram Following Divorce

Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram on Monday to share a sultry snap of herself rocking a modern looking bikini as she sits by the pool.

In the snap, the Real Housewives of Miami star is sitting with her legs dipped in the water as she sits on the pool’s ledge. The 44-year-old reality TV starlet, who has recently filed for divorce from NBA legend Scottie Pippen, is facing the pool as the camera catches her from the side. Her dark gray bikini consists of a strapless top that connects to the bottom piece by an interesting side strap. To complete its stylish look, the swimsuit ties in the front, right below the belly button. According to her tags, the bikini is by the brand Pretty Little Thing.

Larsa is wearing her long brown tresses down, cascading down her back. Completing her poolside look, the model is wearing a simple pair of shades to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The TV personality is leaning back and onto her hands in a pose that accentuates her voluptuous figure.

“Today’s a new day. Swimsuit: @prettylittlething,” the mother of four captioned the photo.

The photo, which she shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, received more than 50,000 likes and more than 900 comments, with fans taking to her comment section to share several fire emoji but also to comment on her recent divorce.

One Instagram user tagged Larsa’s soon-to-be ex-husband Scottie Pippen to comment that the former basketball player should have figured Larsa was only in it for the money. And Larsa couldn’t help but respond to the comment left on her Instagram page, noting that she and Scottie had been married for more than two decades.

“Really after 21 years. Do the math a**hole!!!!!” Larsa wrote in response to the comment.

Despite the negative comments, other fans also took the opportunity to wish her well and share some words of encouragement.

“Larsa – you keep the focus on you and your children as u always do. You have a great family and friends. God will see u thru…… everything will always be fine/ chin up mami,” a fan wrote in support.

As KATV reported, Larsa recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband in Los Angeles. The legal filings listed the date of separation as Oct. 29 and state that Larsa is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. In addition, Larsa is asking for spousal support from her NBA legend husband, according to the report.