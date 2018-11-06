The End Of The World Is Nigh And Bible Scholars Believe This Freaky Trio Of Signs Proves It

Are the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse about to saddle up and pay us a visit?

Three unusual and freaky signs have emerged in the past few months which have convinced some that the Biblical prophecies about the end of the world and the Second Coming of Christ are only a stone’s throw away.

Since time began people have been obsessed with the end of the world. Over the years many predictions concerning the Apocalypse have fallen flat on their face, as the world wakes up, yawns, stretches, and goes about the business of yet another day.

However, more and more people are convinced the end times will actually begin in 2021, and the Mirror reports they believe the following signs prove it.

First up we have the recent birth of a red heifer in Israel. ‘Holy cow!’ you might cry. ‘What’s so shocking about the birth of a red heifer?’ Well red heifers have been a regular feature in ‘end of times’ predictions since the dawn of creation.

Apparently the red calf “brings the promise of reinstating Biblical purity to the world.” It is said before the construction of the Third Temple in Jerusalem can take place a red cow should be born and then sacrificed.

Mainstream Orthodox Judaism states that because the two previous temples have been destroyed a third one will need to be rebuilt before the coming of the Jewish Messiah.

Some theologian believe the building of the Third Temple also foreshadows Judgement Day or Armageddon.

Breaking Israel News reports that a board of rabbis have said the heifer is red “without blemish” and as such fulfills the requirements of the prophecy.

Second up we have fish spotted in the Dead Sea. ‘What’s so unusual about sea swimming in the sea?’ You ask. ‘It’s what they do best after all.’ Here’s the rub. The Dead Sea’s high salinity makes it a notoriously no go area for fish and other marine life. Hence how the Dead Sea got its rather unattractive name. Yet scientists claim that fish have been found in abundance in the Dead Sea’s sinkholes.

Israeli photojournalist Noam Bedein told Breaking Israel News that the body of water is, “anything but dead” and claimed it was the “eight wonder of the world.”

Mr Bedein added, “A place that was once cursed in Biblical times, now you can come here to the Dead Sea, explore the sinkholes and see fish where the water has receded – fulfilling prophecies from Ezekiel who talked about the land flourishing and blooming when the Jews return.”

Ezekiel is a priest and a prophet who appears in the Old Testament and predicted the Dead Sea will flourish into life during the end times.

According to Ezekiel 47: 8-9, “there shall be a very great multitude of fish”.

Thirdly, we have the return of the serpent.

A slithering snake which was spotted crawling out of the stones of Israel’s Western Wall last week interrupted prayers and unsettled many worshippers.

The appearance of a reptile emerging from one of Judaism’s holiest sites has led to many theorists making wild leaps of faith and drawing parallels with the serpent that tempted Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden.

According to Ynet news site the snake probably escaped its hiding place in an attempt to fatten itself up for the winter months.

Others claim it’s a sure sign that the earth is going to hell in a handcart.