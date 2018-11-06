Kate Gosselin ‘Furious’ About Photos Posted By Her Ex As Jon Explains Son Collin’s First Visit Home In 3 Years

The 'Kate Plus 8' star is reportedly angry about her ex-husband's new photos of their son.

Kate Gosselin is reportedly very unhappy about recent photos posted of Collin, her 14-year-old son with ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Jon Gosselin enjoyed a weekend visit with the former couple’s sextuplet son, who has been living away from home as he attends a school for children with special needs. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star capped off the weekend by posting photos of Collin during the visit to his Pennsylvania home, which included a trip to the dad of eight’s longtime barber.

“Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!” the former TLC star captioned a snapshot of him and two of his kids, Collin and Hannah, posing on his front porch.

A source close to Kate Gosselin told Hollywood Life the Kate Plus 8 star is “furious” about the showy photos of her son.

“Kate is furious over Jon’s photos he has posted with Collin. She feels like he was posting just to make her mad and it worked. Kate hates not being in control of the kids and she cannot stand to see Jon with Collin.”

The insider added that Jon “knew exactly what he was doing and how posting that photo would make Kate feel.”

The Hollywood Life source also pointed out that as the eight Gosselin kids are getting older, they are starting to choose “sides” in their parents’ divorce. Eldest daughters Mady and Cara, who recently turned 18, have been vocal about the fact that they have no interest in talking to their dad. Meanwhile, sextuplet daughter Hannah has a close relationship with her father and even appears to live with him full time now. It is unclear if the remaining sextuplets, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel regularly see their dad.

“As the kids are getting older, they can see how their mom can be…so it’s not a surprise that Collin wants to now have a closer relationship with his dad,” the insider said. “The kids are definitely starting to choose sides now that they are older, and this latest move infuriates Kate.”

Jon Gosselin previously posted a reunion photo with his son Collin in May in celebration of the teen’s 14th birthday. But the DJ told E! News that his son’s recent weekend visit with him was his first trip back home in several years.

“Collin came up for the weekend. It was his first visit in three years. He stayed with me. It was great to have him back home. We did a lot of eating.”

The dad of eight also explained that he has been regularly in touch with his son.

“I’ve been seeing him regularly but it’s been me going to him. This was his first time coming to visit me,” Jon Gosselin explained.

Before his recent reunion with Collin, Jon Gosselin didn’t see his son for an extended period of time. In 2016, Jon Gosselin talked to Yahoo Celebrity about his unconventional custody arrangement with his estranged ex-wife. At the time, Jon admitted explained that he only got to see four of his eight kids at a time—and he never knew which four he would see. Jon Gosselin also claimed he hadn’t seen his son Collin at all in nearly two years.

“Now all the secrets are coming out because I’m not afraid to say anything,” Jon Gosselin told Yahoo. “‘How come you only get four kids?’ Because who I get is who I get. Whoever comes through that gate or gets off that [school] bus is who I get. And Collin is homeschooled, so he doesn’t get off a bus.”

Gosselin went on to explain that he chose to focus on the kids that want to spend time with him, saying, “If the kids want to come, they come. I love them all, but I am going to focus on the ones that want to come. My hands are tied.”

Jon Gosselin also spoke to talk show host Steve Harvey about the unusual arrangement, explaining that he would pull up to Kate’s front gate and “whoever comes down the driveway, that’s who I get.”

“I’m not privy to any information,” Jon Gosselin said at the time. “I don’t know who I’m going to get… I haven’t seen my son in a year and a half. I don’t know why. I can’t talk to him. I have no communication.”

Two years later, it appears a lot has changed with Jon and Kate Gosselin’s custody situation.

Kate Plus 8 airs on TLC.