Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt To Meet In Court During Christmas Over Custody Battle

The former couple didn't have a prenup either.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will face off in court next month when the trial over the custody of their six children starts. The former power couple’s bitter custody battle will see them meet in a courtroom, with December 4 set as the start date of their custody trial, according to the Daily Mail.

While it was reported that the two Hollywood stars agreed on a temporary custody arrangement this summer, the negotiations seem to have broken down and a judge will now be responsible for deciding exactly how they will share the custody of their kids. Jolie, 43, is seeking sole custody of the children, while Pitt, 54, wants a shared custody agreement.

The pair, who met on the set of their 2005 hit movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and tied the knot in 2014, share Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. While their split may have been very public, the proceedings will now take place behind closed doors.

The two celebrities have filed paperwork in Los Angeles, in which they asked to be given until next June to figure out the details of their divorce with the help of a retired private judge, as it has been revealed they didn’t have a prenup, which means they must also define what will happen to their shared property.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a divorce settlement seems to be nearing, almost two years after the duo announced they were splitting. A source said that Pitt is “praying for closure” so that they can both move on with their lives.

“Brad is hoping his divorce from hell comes to a close ASAP. Brad feels like throughout this long process Angelina has worked hard at making him look bad while taking out the kids all the time and doing everything in her power to make herself look like a saint and the good guy,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Jolie has already shared her financials with her estranged husband’s legal team, and there’s reportedly a multimillion-dollar winery in France at the center of their negotiations. The two bought the property in 2011 for $60 million, as they planned to hand it down to their children. Jolie was also considering a palimony lawsuit, which covers not only the money that they accumulated during the time they were married, but during the entirety of their relationship.

“As the never-ending divorce inches towards being finalized, with more paperwork being recently filed, Brad is praying for closure. He is hoping that once it is all over, Angelina will no longer have anything to hold over him,” HL‘s source added.