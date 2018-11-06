Disha Patani Is Shamed For Posting Underwear Photo Ahead Of Diwali

Disha Patani is ready for Diwali. The Bollywood starlet took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a photo of the daring outfit she will wear to observe the festival of lights, which will be celebrated this coming Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Instead of pairing her lightweight embroidered lehenga with a blouse, the 26-year-old actor chose to sport a Calvin Klein bra instead, as the Hindustan Times pointed out. The bra she is wearing is light pink, featuring the brand’s logo on the bottom elastic. Many Instagram users had an issue with her decision to wear a bra ahead of the festivities, as NDTV noted.

The color of the bra matches the long skirt and dupatta scarf that she is wearing around her arms, both of which feature decorative details embroidered in gold. According to her tags, her garments are by the brand Sukriti & Aakriti, a luxury clothing brand based in Delhi. To complement her look, Patani is wearing minimal jewelry, more specifically a few gold bracelets on her right wrist and very delicate earrings, also in gold. The brunette beauty is holding a lit candle, or a diya, in her cupped hands, as noted by the Hindustan Times.

The actor simply captioned the photo with a series of fireworks emoji in honor of the festival. The post, which she shared with her impressive 14.3 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 1.6 million likes.

Patani’s comment section for the post appears to have been disabled. Some fans noticed that she had disabled comments and took to her previous post to ask why. Judging from the back and forth she received in the comment section, it appears she decided to disable her comments after receiving some negative attention over her choice to wear a bra in the picture, as NDTV pointed out.

As NDTV noted, some of the fans took issue with her wearing a bra paired with traditional garments in observation of Diwali, a religious celebration.

“Commenting on a girl choose to wear, doesn’t make her the uncultured and immature one. It just shows where your mentality stands and how immature you guys are. If you’re gonna act like you know a lot about our culture, the should also know that we should respect women and not comment sh*t on what she wears. You’re the immature ones,” one Instagram user wrote in the previous post’s comment section.

Another user also chimed in, writing, “Thanks for switching off the comments…way too much negativity.”