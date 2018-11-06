ION Television To Premiere Six Brand-New Holiday Movies For 2018

‘Tis the season for made-for-TV holiday movies! While the Hallmark Channel has already begun airing its Christmas programming and the Lifetime network announced that its new holiday specials would start airing on Wednesday, November 21, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, ION Television has just now revealed its schedule.

The cable network’s “Bring the Holidays Home” campaign will kick off on Sunday, November 25, according to an ION press release published on The Futon Critic website, and continue airing on weekends until Christmas Day. The channel’s 10th holiday movie season will feature six all-new film debuts and more than 25 returning favorites.

“The holiday movie season has become a significant part of ION Television’s programming strategy, and it continues to prove its value to both the network and our advertisers,” said Brandon Burgess, the chairman and CEO of ION Media.

“As a top-rated destination entering our 10th year of holiday movie offerings, we’re excited to continue this festive tradition for our loyal viewers.”

Christmas Cupid’s Arrow is the network’s first new flick of the holiday season. Airing on Sunday, November 25, the film starring Elisabeth Harnois, Jonathan Togo, Chad Michael Collins, and Sasha Jackson is about a college professor that begins dating a lawyer whose friend, one of her fellow educators, is really behind the charming messages being sent to her.

The holidays are officially here! Don't miss this year's lineup of all-new movies beginning November 25! For the full schedule, visit: https://t.co/3dULSvRomB #BringTheHolidaysHome pic.twitter.com/qbPC4uzIEZ — ION Television (@iontv) November 5, 2018

On Sunday, December 2, Vivica A. Fox, Christine Prosperi, Colton Little, Curtis McGann, Lesli Kay, and William McNamara star in A Wedding for Christmas. The movie is about a Los Angeles-based wedding planner who returns to her hometown to plan her sister’s Christmas Day nuptials and winds up reconnecting with a childhood pal.

Kim Shaw, Sean Patrick Thomas, Nicholle Tom, Yohance and Zakei Biagas-Bey, Debbi Morgan, and Luke Jones lead the cast of Rent-an-Elf. Premiering on Saturday, December 8, the Christmas tale tells the story of a business owner who works hard to make the holidays extra special for busy families. She soon falls for a client with an adorable son. But after his ex reappears, will she get her Christmas wish?

A Snow White Christmas, debuting on Sunday, December 9, is a holiday retelling of the classic fairy tale Snow White starring Carolyn Hennesy, Michelle Randolph, Liam McNeill, Colt Prattes, and Richard Barnes. In the film, a money-hungry stepmother hypnotizes her stepdaughter, Blanca Snow, so she won’t remember what was stated in her father’s will. After waking up with amnesia in a motel, Blanca receives help from seven quirky friends — known as the Holly Jollies — to get her memory back before it’s too late.

ION Television

A country starlet and a former teen heartthrob are forced to record a holiday album together in order to resurrect their careers and sparks soon fly in Country Christmas Album. Premiering on Saturday, December 15, the movie features Hannah Barefoot, Evan Gamble, Taylor Bedford, Alexander Kane, Kevin Crowley, and Will Blagrove.

The last new ION holiday movie for 2018, A Christmas in Royal Fashion, debuts on Sunday, December 16. Cindy Busby, Diarmaid Murtagh, and Michael Pare star in the film about a prince who falls for the assistant running a Christmas fashion show and auction for a global public relations firm thinking that she is actually the boss.

See a sneak peek of ION’s holiday programming below.

All of the new movies will air on ION Television at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. Central.