Britney Spears Shows Killer Dance Moves As She Chooses The Dancers For Her 2019 ‘Domination’ Residency

When it comes to showing eye-popping dance moves, no one can beat Britney Spears. The 36-year-old pop icon recently posted two videos from the dance auditions where she and a group of male dancers are seen twerking and breaking it down to the tune of Britney’s 2012 hit “Scream & Shout.”

Britney is preparing for her 2019 Domination residency in Las Vegas which will start in February, and the auditions are being carried out for the characteristically intense choreography required for her concerts, per Billboard.

“Teachin’ the new boys some new moves at auditions,” Britney wrote in the caption of the first video, while in the second one, she asked her fans to guess which one of the dancers seen in the video would make the cut for her new show.

Britney flaunted her flawless figure and abs as she dressed up in a pink sports bra and printed shorts which she teamed with a pair of sneakers. The first video amassed 123,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments from her Instagram followers, while the second video garnered 131,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

“Omg! My mind is blowing away right now! Princess of the world!” one fan wrote on the picture. “You are an extremely beautiful woman,” another fan commented on Britney’s video. One of her fans promised to show up at her concerts next year and said that he has bought the tickets too.

“I love you and can’t wait to see you in February.”

Although Britney has been working very hard to promote her residency and is regularly encouraging her fans to buy the tickets, the “Oops…I did it again” singer is struggling to sell the tickets.

According to a report by the New York Post, Britney’s Domination concert series — which is scheduled to go ahead on select dates between February and August 2019 at the Park MGM hotel — is not looking good because even after one week of going on sale, more than half of the tickets are still unsold.

In comparison, a 27-show stint for Lady Gaga that begins on December 28 at the same venue has nearly sold out in the first week of going on sale. The report further added that the Aerosmith residency, which will begin in April 2019, “has already sold out 85 percent in the first week.”

Britney announced the upcoming Domination series on October 18, “less than a month after it was reported that 36-year-old Spears will have to pay thousands of dollars more a month in child support to ex Kevin Federline,” the New York Post added.