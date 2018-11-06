Watch Inter Milan Vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Rumors were swirling that Lionel Messi would return to the Barcelona XI as the team traveled to Italy to face Inter Milan in a crucial UEFA Champions League match.

In a battle for the top spot in the UEFA Champions League Group B, Spanish champions Barcelona travel to Italy where they will face Inter Milan in a return match, after Barca handled Inter 2-0 at the Camp Nou just two weeks ago, per the BBC. That loss was the only defeat in three games for Inter, who earlier dispatched English side Tottenham Hotspur and Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in their first two group stage games, before heading into the monumental clash against five-time Champions League winners Barcelona that will live stream from the San Siro.

As Barcelona players traveled to Milan for Tuesday’s match, just a day after squeaking past a newly promoted La Liga side in Rayo Vallecano thanks to a last-minute winner from Luis Suarez, according to the FC Barcelona site, rumors swirled around the club that the Inter Milan showdown may see the return of injured superstar Lionel Messi, who suffered a broken arm in a match against Sevilla on October 20. Messi traveled to Italy with the club, but had not yet received a medical clearance to take to the pitch.

“He could play at the start, come off the bench, not play at all,” said Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde, according to Independent Online. “Everything is possible. What is sure is that we won’t take any risks.”

Lionel Messi could return to the Barcelona lineup as early as Tuesday. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Tuesday’s Inter Milan vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League Matchday Four clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the iconic 80,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, better known as San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, November 6. That start time will be the same in the Spain, which lies in the same time zone, while in the United Kingdom the love stream will start at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Nerazzurri–Blaugrana match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 7.

Former Barcelona youth player Keita Balde called on his current Inter side to inflict “damage” on his old club in the match, with the Milan side needing a win to draw level on points with Barca at the top of the group, according to Goal.com.

“Playing Barcelona is never easy, but we have to show character in tomorrow’s game, aware of what we have in our locker and how strong we are,” the 23-year-old Senegalese winger said on Monday. “This is the only way we can inflict some damage. We have to play with our heads held high and try to win in whatever way possible.”

Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic kept his team alive with nine saves in the first match against Barcelona two weeks ago. Dan Istitene / Getty Images

To watch the Inter Milan vs. Barcelona UEFA Champions League Group B matchup live stream online in the United States from the San Sir, access the streaming video provided by B/R Live, which will carry the game for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Inter Milan vs. Barcelona showdown stream live for free. Fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV or Sling TV, which will carry the match via the Univision Deportes feed. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the Matchday Four UEFA Champions League match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Champions League match. Italian fans can watch Inter face the Spanish champions via a Sky Go Italia live stream, and in Canada fans may view the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.