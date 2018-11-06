Constance Nunes Sizzles In Skimpy Bra And No Bottoms

Constance Nunes took to Instagram tonight to share a sizzling moment of her evening to the excitement of her followers.

Just one day after the Inquisitr reported that the sexy Car Masters: Rust to Riches star went fully nude, she bared her backside in an artistic pose next to a hotel bed and a mirror.

No stranger to posting sexy images on Instagram, she captioned the post, “Spending my life in hotel rooms….” In the black and white photograph, Nunes wears a lacy bra, and her brunette locks look like they’re drying after a shower or a dip in a hotel pool or spa. The majorly fit mechanic poses with one leg bent and resting on the side of the bed to protect her modesty. The reality TV star arranged her body to perfectly show off her fit, toned, hourglass curves.

Fans began responding positively within moments of Nunes’ late-night share. One enthused about her Netflix show, writing, “Keep up the good work. Great show – hope to see another season.” Another fan also mentioned the show. “Sweet pic… Love you on the show… Ha and you are Portuguese!!”

Nunes, who’s a California native of Portuguese descent, attracts a variety of followers who appreciate her sensual shares on the popular social media platform.

The mechanic’s taut body wasn’t lost on her followers either. “Easily the most fit mechanic I’ve ever seen,” replied a commenter.

Nunes’ Netflix show “features her as a mechanic working on depleted cars, fixing them up and selling them for six figures,” which fans appear to enjoy given the glowing online reviews and the constant questions in reply to her Instagram posts.

In addition to her gig on the TV show, Nunes also features often on Model Mayhem for automobile-related companies as well as fashion brands.

This past summer, Nunes gave Maxim the ins and outs of what gets her going. She revealed how she lets a guy know she’s interested. “I’m pretty upfront. If I’m interested, I will tell you to your face I want to talk over a drink and then make out.”

Nunes is the dream girl for many men and women given her penchant for posing in sexy outfits and her love of muscle cars. She said, “My perfect date would be going to see a drag race or monster truck rally. I like that kind of stuff. Something loud and fun and then follow it up with In-N-Out and beer in the bed of a truck just hanging out.”

So far there’s no news for fans waiting for Car Masters: Rust to Riches Season 2. Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal yet.