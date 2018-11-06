Idris Elba Named ‘People’ Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive

Jimmy Fallon revealed the publication’s cover on ‘The Tonight Show.’

The wait is over — People magazine has chosen its Sexiest Man Alive for 2018. The big announcement was made by late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday, November 5.

According to People, this stud is the 33rd man to earn the coveted title. Lethal Weapon actor Mel Gibson was the publication’s very first Sexiest Man Alive back in 1985 when he was just 29 years old, and country music artist Blake Shelton, 42, held the title in 2017.

As Fallon started the big reveal, he joked that, unfortunately, it was not him. He then went to London via satellite where the British hottie unveiled himself — actor Idris Elba.

The 46-year-old Molly’s Game star was wearing a simple gray long-sleeve shirt and sporting a dashing salt-and-pepper beard.

Fallon explained to Elba that the cover of People refers to him as a “sweet, smoldering superstar.” The talk show host then asked the handsome man to show off his best smoldering and sweet poses. While he tried his best to smolder, his gorgeous sweet smile was far better.

Next, Fallon asked Elba if he had seen the cover yet.

“I haven’t seen the cover yet, no. I’m excited to see it,” replied Elba.

Fallon then displayed the magazine’s cover for the first time ever. On it, Elba — who takes up the entire page — is in a sitting position wearing a white T-shirt under a beige sweater and blue jeans.

Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week https://t.co/WI7eWfXOPB. I'm honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!???????? pic.twitter.com/TBQapjxJsT — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 6, 2018

“It’s amazing,” said Elba once he was handed a copy and got a good look at it.

“I’m really, really happy with that. Thank you so much People magazine for making me sexiest man in the world. Loving that! My mom is going to be very, very proud.”

He then thanked Fallon for delivering the news and gave a shout-out to Questlove and the Roots, Fallon’s house band.

The issue of People magazine featuring Elba’s Sexiest Man Alive cover hits newsstands on Friday, November 9.

Meanwhile, Elba — who moonlights as a deejay — can next be seen on the big screen playing the villain in 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw, which is the Fast and the Furious spinoff starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

He is also working on a comedy series for Netflix called Turn Up Charlie, which is about a struggling deejay and bachelor who becomes a manny. No word yet on when the show will premiere.

Elba is currently engaged to model Sabrina Dhowre whom he has been with since early 2017. He has been married twice before and has two children — 16-year-old daughter Isan, whose mother is his ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Norgaard, and 4-year-old son Winston, whose mother is his ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.