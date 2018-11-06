Jenna Jameson Shares Diet Plan After Losing More Than 80 Pounds

Following a drastic weight loss, Jenna Jameson is sharing her tips on how to maintain a healthy weight through the keto diet.

Jenna Jameson, 44, is an actress, author, entrepreneur, and a mother of three. Jameson has been a longtime advocate of the keto diet and is now sharing how she managed to lose more than 80 pounds following the birth of her daughter Batel Lu in April of 2017.

Jameson has been candid about her weight loss journey, speaking about how lethargic and out of shape she felt while at her highest weight. Thought it took hard work and discipline, Jameson is once again at a weight she feels confident and happy with. According to People, she claims the drastic transformation is all thanks to the keto diet.

The keto diet is a diet low in carbohydrates, moderate in protein, and high in fat. It has been known to have a variety of health benefits including a lower risk for diabetes, cancer, and Alzheimer disease.

Jameson began strictly following the diet in hopes that it would help her shed some of her persistent baby weight. She strategically plans her meals and avoids snacking as much as possible. Unlike most people, the actress doesn’t mind eating the same thing everyday and doesn’t usually switch up her meal plans. “I get a lot of messages asking me what I eat in a day to stay in ketosis. Well, it’s underwhelming,” she said. “I am one of those odd people that doesn’t need a variety. Every morning I eat the exact same thing. 3 eggs with cheese and an avocado.”

Jameson has been sharing her weight loss journey with her fans for months through social media. She has often shared side-by-side photos depicting the progress she has made thanks to her diet changes. The caption one picture depicting her past weight said, “I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically.”

After losing more than 80 pounds of body fat, Jameson then moved on to toning. She focused her workouts on strengthening other areas of her body like her back, arms, and legs.

As for those wondering how they could ever commit to such a strict diet, Jameson says that your body soon adjusts to the change. “I can say this to all of you ladies wondering how I stay committed to no carbs. Well, after the first week or so the cravings subside and your body adjusts.”

Jameson thanks all her fans that have supported her and given her constant praise and encouragement throughout her weight loss journey. She hopes that sharing her story will encourage others to go after the body they picture themselves happiest in.