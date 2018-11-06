Russian Tennis Queen, Maria Sharapova, Stuns Fans In A Chic Black & White Ensemble

Russian Tennis player Maria Sharapova is not only known for her athletic skills but is popular across the globe for her stunningly sexy looks and sense of fashion. The 31-year-old tennis star recently attended a chic dinner hosted by the New Museum and Alexander McQueen to honor French artist, Laure Prouvost.

Sharapova took to her social media accounts and posted a picture of herself from the event, where she dressed up in a very fashionable black-and-white outfit by Alexander McQueen. She sported a black jacket with a pair of black boots and a black clutch to complete her look. The Russian beauty left her hair down and wore minimal makeup.

“Last nights head-to-toe @McQueen look at Alexander McQueen X @newmuseum dinner. Where’s my Harley?” she captioned the two pictures from the event that she posted on Twitter. She posted another picture on her Instagram account, which garnered close to 80,000 likes and more than 600 comments.

“You are so very beautiful, I love you, princess,” one of her fans wrote on her Instagram post. “[sic] I’m Madly In Luv With You,” another admirer wrote on the post. Referring to Maria’s premium candy line, many of her fans called her “sugarpova” and also commented on her chic attire. According to Sugarpova‘s business page, the candy line “reflects the fun, fashionable, and sweet side of Sharapova.”

Last nights head-to-toe @McQueen look at Alexander McQueen X @newmuseum dinner. Where’s my Harley ???? ? pic.twitter.com/mydZZCbviW — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) November 4, 2018

A few days back, Sharapova shared another picture of herself on Instagram where she wore a long grey-and-black chequered coat which she paired with some casual sneakers and plain black shirt and trousers. She accessorized her look with a pair of trendy shades and a delicate diamond locket.

Sharapova has also recently made some headline after she finally made a public post about her alleged boyfriend, Alexander Gilkes.

Per a report by Fox Sports, Sharapova enjoyed an afternoon outing in the scenic area of south-central England, where she took in nature with her 39-year-old millionaire beau Alexander Gilkes — the co-founder and president of online auction house Paddle8.

The two reportedly met in January 2018 and have so far kept their relationship very low profile. According to a report by the Sun, Sharapova and Gilkes have not confirmed their relationship.

However, the five-time Grand Slam champion has spent an extended period of time in the U.K. after her season was cut short by a right shoulder injury. “Sharapova’s Instagram posts and messages also show the first instances where the pair have shown off their affections for each other in public”, per Fox Sports.

The report also detailed that Gilkes was seen at the U.S. Open in August, where he enthusiastically cheered on Sharapova.