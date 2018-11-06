‘Dancing With The Stars’ John Schneider Opens Up About Strained Relationship With His Children

John Schnieder of DWTS is opening up about his difficult relationship with his children following his divorce.

John Schneider recently opened up in an emotional interview about his strained relationship with his children following his divorce. Fifty-eight-year-old Schneider is known for his starring role in the action series The Dukes of Hazzard as well as other hits such as Smallville and The Haves and the Have Nots. Aside from his successful career in television, he’s also made his way into the music industry. The country music singer has released nine studio albums and 19 singles.

Currently, Schneider is captivating viewers performing on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. According to People, it has been this show along with country music that has sustained Schneider through what has been a very difficult past few years. On November 14, 2014, Schneider’s estranged wife of 21 years, Elvira Schneider, filed for divorce from him. The two cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their divorce and he was ordered to pay her $18,911 every month in spousal support. The two share three adult children, Leah, Chasen, and Karis.

In a candid interview, Schneider reveals that he is not on speaking terms with any of his children following his divorce. He claims that the divorce created a wedge between him and his children. Despite his efforts to reach out to them, they have not shown interest in having a relationship with him. The performer says that Dancing with the Stars has helped him to find light in the darkness and provide him with hope in a time when he needs it most.

As time passes, Schneider says he is still holding out hope that his children will contact him. At each show, he looks out into the audience hoping to see them.

“What country music means to me is it’s three chords and the truth and it shines a light on things that happen in everyday life that are wonderful, not so wonderful, and that are heart-wrenching. I’ve been going through a divorce now for four years and it’s awful. The worst part about it is that it’s wedged itself in between my three adult children and myself. Nothing I can do except hope one day one of my kids will call me up or show up. I look in the crowd every Monday thinking maybe tonight, maybe tonight.”

This past year, Schneider served jail time for failure to pay the alimony he owed to his ex-wife. In order to fulfill the conditions ordered in his divorce, he had to file back taxes and have one his properties in Apple Valley transferred to her.

Despite everything, Schneider says he is just trying to do what he can to make his family proud in hopes that one day his children will speak to him again.