Four States Are Voting On Legalized Weed On Tuesday

Four more states will decide on Tuesday whether or not to legalize marijuana, adding to the growing numbers of states where this legislation has passed.

Among the many decisions being made on Tuesday for the midterm elections, four more states will decide if they want to pass legalized weed in some form through various ballot measures, laws, and amendments. Polling data suggests that all four states will pass the ballot initiatives. If they do, 34 states will have legalized weed of some kind, according to Newsweek.

Michigan is voting on the recreational use of marijuana through Proposal 1, which allows all state residents 21 and older to possess and use marijuana. The law allows people to purchase 2.5 ounces of marijuana per day, have up to 10 ounces in their homes, and grow up to 12 marijuana plants for personal use at any given time.

Missouri has three separate proposals to consider when it comes to marijuana. Amendment 2 and Amendment 3 legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Proposition C legalizes medical marijuana through a brand-new law, rather than adding an Amendment to the state constitution. Residents will choose which to pass. If both pass, the one with the most votes will carry the day.

North Dakota previously passed medicinal marijuana usage in 2016. Now, voters are going to the polls to decide on recreational use. The proposed ballot measure legalizes marijuana and also expunges prior marijuana-related convictions. This measure has no limit to the amount of weed a resident may possess, nor how many pot plants they can grow on their own property.

Through Proposition 2, Utah residents can partake in medical marijuana for specific medical problems. Marijuana is illegal statewide currently.

Canada recently began county-wide legalization of marijuana, becoming the largest country in the world to do so.

The midterm elections are creating excitement and anticipation around the county on Monday, on the eve of the nationwide vote. States with early voting have reported surprisingly high voter turnout, which suggests that Tuesday could bring in a record number of votes. It could also create long lines at the polls, so voters should plan ahead.

More than 35 million votes have been cast as of Monday evening, CNBC reports. This is almost double the 20 million early votes that were cast during the 2014 midterms.

WPA Intelligence chief research officer, Bryon Allen, says “we’re well beyond historic midterms now.”

A lot is on the line tomorrow. All 435 members of the House of Representatives will be determined Tuesday, according to the BBC, along with 35 Senators and 36 state governors.

The midterms also include 6,066 state Senate and House races in 46, and 158 ballot measures across 37 states, according to CNN.