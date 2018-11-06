Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant And Brandon Marshall Visiting New Orleans Saints For Workout

Just when thought the New Orleans Saints couldn't become more dangerous on offense.

He’s one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, but somehow, he’s been without a team since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. When the Cowboys released Dez Bryant, no one expected him to be without a team by the middle of the season, but he’s still sitting at home. On Tuesday, he will visit one of the top teams in the NFL when he heads to New Orleans to workout for the Saints.

The Saints are 7-1 and riding a seven-game win streak after defeating the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and handing them their first loss of the season. Number one receiver Michael Thomas had 12 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown, but the Saints can always use some extra added firepower.

Along with Bryant, the Saints will also bring in former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall for a workout. The third name has not yet been released, but more will be known by the time the receivers arrive in the “Big Easy” on Tuesday.

New Orleans is certainly not without its fair share of weapons, but they don’t have a true number two receiver. Michael Thomas is the number one receiver, by far, and he is followed up by Cameron Meredith, Austin Carr, and rookie Tre-Quan Smith. Against the Rams, those three players had a mere two receptions combined and both were by Smith.

Brandon Marshall made huge strides during his first four years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. He has since spent time with the Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Giants, and Seahawks. He most recently worked out for the Detroit Lions, but didn’t end up signing a deal.

Dez Bryant could be the missing piece of the puzzle that takes the Saints’ offense from great to iconic. The 30-year-old wide receiver still has a lot left to give, and lining up opposite Michael Thomas to catch passes from Drew Brees would frighten any team in the NFL.

The New Orleans Saints are looking like the team to beat in the NFC after they handled the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. There are still some holes in the secondary, but the offense is scoring so many points that they are helping out the defense. On Tuesday, the Saints may look to make that offense even more potent by bringing in Dez Bryant, Brandon Marshall, and a third wide receiver for a workout.

If Bryant ends up being signed, it would be perfect timing as the Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys on November 29.