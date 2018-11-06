Actress Janet Montgomery Is Expecting Her First Child

British actress Janet Montgomery announces she and her boyfriend Joe Fox are expecting.

Thirty-three-year-old British actress Janet Montgomery has had many starring roles during her lifetime. Montgomery earned a guest star role in the UK drama series Skins in 2007 when she was just 22-years-old. This role, in which she played Nicholas Hoult’s love interest, would be her first big break into the acting world.

Since then she has starred in numerous films including the Academy-Award-nominated psychological thriller Black Swan along with Natalie Portman. Montgomery has also completed a variety of other projects including Our Idiot Brother, Dancing on the Edge, and Spies of Warsaw. Currently, she stars in NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, playing Dr. Lauren Bloom. However, the actress is most excited about her new upcoming role as a mother.

According to People, Montgomery is expecting her first child in late winter with her boyfriend Joe Fox. Montgomery has dated several well-known actors throughout the years, typically their romances lasting only for a short time. In 2011, Montgomery began dating Avengers actor Jeremy Renner after meeting him on a flight to Los Angeles. However, the relationship soon fizzled out and she was then rumored to be seeing other Hollywood legends, most notably Daredevil star Charlie Cox in 2014. However, it wasn’t until she began dating one of her closet friends, Joe Fox, that she found someone who could offer her everything she was looking for.

The couple has been dating for about a year and is thrilled to be expecting their first child. Montgomery often documents their adventures together on social media. The images show the couple doing everyday things such as exploring the city, taking hikes, and attending friends’ weddings.

Though the couple has not mentioned any plans to get married themselves in the near future, Montgomery says she can think of no better person to be the father of her child than her best friend. “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to finally share the news and [I] couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter in my life. I’ve always wanted to be a mother but didn’t expect to be lucky enough to do this with my best friend,” she said.

The actress recently shared a photo of Fox’s arm, showing her last name tattooed in red script. “Find a man who loves you this much. Don’t settle for less,” Montgomery captioned the photo. The couple also shares matching fox tattoos on their forearms, a tribute to Fox’s last name.