Donald Trump Says He Won’t Call Ivanka Beautiful Anymore To Be Politically Correct

Speaking at a rally Monday in Ohio, Donald Trump said he will no longer call his daughter Ivanka beautiful because it's 'politically incorrect.'

“You’re not allowed to use the word ‘beautiful’ anymore when you talk about women. It’s politically incorrect,” Donald Trump told a Cleveland crowd on Monday, the Washington Post reports.

Donald and Ivanka Trump were in Ohio for a political rally at the 11th hour before Tuesday midterms approaches. The Trumps were campaigning for Mike DeWine, a nominee for state governor, and Senate nominee James B. Renacci, among other Republicans with upcoming races.

At the rally, Trump asked the men in the audience to raise their hands and vow not to call women beautiful anymore. Trump has publicly remarked on Ivanka’s looks many times in the past.

“Now I don’t know if they’ll say this is nepotism…But the truth is she’s a very, very — you’re not allowed to use the word ‘beautiful’ anymore when you talk about women, you’re not allowed, no, no, it’s politically incorrect,” said Trump, reports Newsweek.

Trump’s comments were part of the introduction he gave for Ivanka, who delivered a speech praising her father’s success in the White House.

@realDonaldTrump listens as his daughter, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, speaks during a campaign rally on the eve of the U.S. midterm election in Cleveland, Ohio. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters

“He promised that he would fight for the forgotten men and women of America and he is fighting hard. I see it every single day and the fight is paying off,” she said.

Trump has made comments about his daughter in the past that have raised eyebrows, including a 2006 episode of The View in which he said, “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Ivanka is 35 years younger than Donald Trump.

“Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father,” Trump said in a Rolling Stone interview on the topic of his daughter in 2015, according to Independent.

Stormy Daniels told the media that when she met Trump in 2006, he told her “you remind me of my daughter,” according to the Huffington Post. Daniels has recently released a tell-all about her time with Trump. She alleges that she had an affair with him.

But by far the most uncomfortable exchange to be televised between the father and daughter was during a 2013 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, when the host asked them what they had in common.

“Either real estate or golf,” Ivanka answered promptly.

“I was going to say sex,” Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump’s treatment of women drew nationwide attention just weeks ahead of the 2016 election when a “hot mic” audio recording of him bragging about grabbing women went public.