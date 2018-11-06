Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Daring White One-Piece

Demi Rose thrilled her Instagram fans with a brand new share from Santorini, Greece today.

In just an hour, Rose’s sexy picture wracked up more than 107,000 likes from her 7.7 million fans on Instagram. In the image, Rose poses in front of a stunning background that features the ocean, an island, several large cruise ships, and an array of smaller watercraft. While the backdrop is gorgeous, Rose herself takes center stage in the shot.

Perched atop what appears to be some time of wall, the 23-year-old British model demurely smiles while looking down. She wears a stunning white one-piece swimsuit with a unique and intricate design cut into the middle. The suit’s top barely holds in her generous bust, and the bottom is high cut showing off part of her hips. Over the suit, Rose sports a sheer, long-sleeved black coverup that’s open to give her followers a great look at what she’s wearing. For accessories, the model wears gold glasses and a black and gold wrap around necklace that acts as a choker and also dangles between her cleavage. She left her shiny brunette locks tousled around her shoulders.

She captioned the image with emojis. The first, a blushing, shy looking emoji, followed by a blue butterfly and a sparkling star.

Some of the model’s followers compared the Birmingham, United Kingdom beauty to a Greek goddess. “How many times have the Greeks mistaken you for Athena?” Another simply exclaimed, “Greek Goddess!!” Another follower wrote, “You must be a goddess of beauty and body.”

Rose’s fans also praised the quality of her image. One complimented, “very nice photo, and you look so stunningly pretty.” Another enthused, “You are even more beautiful than the ocean behind you.”

Some commenters also compared the British Beauty to American actress Ariel Winter who’s best known for her role as Alex Dunphy in the hit TV show Modern Family. One follower summed up what several others also hinted at by writing, “You look sorta like Ariel Winter.”

Of course, Rose has close to twice as many Instagram followers than Winter’s 3.9 million fans.

After sharing her stunning Mortal Kombat video game inspired Halloween costume, which the Inquisitr reported, Rose has been relatively quiet on social media for the past few days.

On her Instagram story, Rose featured several clips of herself doing a home workout. In the videos, she walked across the floor in a squat position with a strength band around her thighs, and she also did squat jumps and bridges, which showed fans how she works to keep her famous curves tight and right.