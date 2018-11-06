Amber Portwood Goes On A Rant, Says She Wants To Quit ‘Teen Mom OG:’ ‘My Name Will Not Get Smeared Anymore’

Could another Teen Mom OG cast member be headed out the door?

Earlier today, Amber Portwood went on somewhat of a rampage on Twitter, letting her fans know that the show is just getting to be a little too much for her. First, the reality star sent out a tweet her 850,000 plus followers, saying that she may not be returning to the hit show though it’s unclear exactly why or if a certain event set her off.

“I can’t do this anymore.”

“I have to quit this show,” she continued.

And once her fans caught wind of the tweet, they immediately flooded Portwood’s page with concern over her feelings. The 28-year-old then responded to her fans with a lengthy and emotional post as to why she feels like the show is not a good idea for her to be doing.

“The heartache this show has put me through is too much to bear anymore. If I will not be shown then there’s nothing more to do,” Portwood said.

“My name will not get smeared anymore. I hope everyone is resting easy with the money they’ve made off of heartache and pain that I’ve endured.”

“No there’s other things that I will do and it will be to help people like I’ve always only wanted to do,” she followed up the post.

So far, Portwood’s tweets have received a ton of attention from her followers with one getting over 411 favorites in addition to 180 plus comments. Many fans were very supportive of the star and told her to do what is best for her while countless others commented on the post to let Amber know that they are thinking of her.

“Honestly you and several other moms have out grown this show. Look at your life now, you have so much more to give to this world. I’m super proud of you& how you’ve changed so much. We’re here for you, whatever your decision is. Sending love,” one fan wrote.

According to Us Weekly, Amber’s tweet comes on the heels of a new episode of her hit MTV show. Tonight marks the episode in which Amber and her ex-fiance, Matt Baier, suffer a miscarriage. In a preview from the episode, Portwood is seen talking with her ex Gary Shirley’s wife, Kristina Anderson, telling her that miscarried a baby and never got to even hear a heartbeat. This was after Kristina talked about a similar experience of her own.

Since the initial two tweets and the follow-up, Portwood has not posted anything else on her account but there’s a chance that she could tonight once the new episode airs.