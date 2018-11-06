Maid Of Honor Shares Touching Tribute For Bride Killed In A Helicopter Crash

The maid of honor of a bride killed in a helicopter crash shortly after her wedding shares beautiful photos of her friend on her wedding day.

It was just a few days ago that Jessica Stilley had watched her best friend, 24-year-old Bailee Ackermann, marry Will Byler, the man of her dreams. According to People, the fairytale wedding which included over 700 guests took place on Saturday in Uvalde, Texas. The newlyweds, who were both from Sam Houston State University, enjoyed their perfect day surrounded by family and friends.

However, the happiest day of their life would also end up being their last. Following the reception, the happy couple boarded a helicopter belonging to the groom’s father. The helicopter, a Bell 206B, would take Ackermann and Byler to the airport where they would later leave for their honeymoon destination. Unfortunately, the helicopter crashed en route, killing the couple and their pilot. Although the cause of the crash is still being investigated, it is known that it crashed into a side of a hill only a short distance away from the family ranch. Due to the location of the crash, it was difficult for rescue efforts to reach it.

Stilley, who was Ackermann’s maid of honor during her wedding, is still processing the unthinkable tragedy. She turned to Instagram to post a touching tribute to her best friend.

“My sweet Bailee Raye, my heart is broken in a million little pieces as I sit here and think of the rest of my life without my best friend. I’m so sad to even be captioning these pictures with this, but you know I just have to share with everyone how beautiful you looked on your wedding day like I normally would have. Standing beside you as your Maid of Honor, chasing your veil around in the wind Saturday as you said ‘I Do’ and you looking back at me saying ‘Thanks Jess’, it’ll replay in my mind forever.”

The caption went along with a series of photos of Ackermann on her wedding day, smiling in a beaded wedding gown with Stilley at her side. Stilley recounted her honor at being able to give a speech at the wedding, sharing the joy both Ackermann and Byler brought to her life. She called Ackermann the sister she never had and thanked her for providing her with a friendship that sustained her through the good and bad in life.

Although Stilley is heartbroken at the premature loss of her best friend, she is finding comfort knowing that the bride died having finally found the love of her life.