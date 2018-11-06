Nicki Minaj Becomes First Female Artist With 100 Appearances on Billboard Hot 100

Rapper Nicki Minaj is having a great November — and it’s only five days into the month. Hot on the heels of her epic performances and two wins at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, she has just made history as the first female musician with 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Thanks to her featured vocals on rapper Tyga’s new song “Dip” — which just debuted at No. 83 on the Hot 100 — Minaj is now a member of an elite club that consists of just five acts, noted Billboard.

The other four triple-digit artists are: Elvis Presley with 108 appearances, Lil Wayne with 160, Drake with 191, and the cast of Glee with 207.

While Jay-Z and Kanye West may soon also have 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 — they have 98 and 93 entries, respectively — the closest female artist to Minaj, Taylor Swift, only has 77 appearances.

Billboard‘s calculations reveal that all of the “Anaconda” rapper’s Hot 100 tunes were earned this decade, with her first appearance on the chart — as the featured artist on the Lil Wayne track “Knockout” — occurring in February of 2010.

Additionally, Minaj has so far scored 17 top 10 entries on the Hot 100 chart, which is the most for a female rapper.

“Can’t believe it, Thank you,” the 35-year-old proudly said on Instagram about the honor. She added four prayer hands and four red heart emojis for extra effect.

The exciting news was announced just one day after Minaj made a huge splash at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, which were held on Sunday, November 4, in Bilbao, Spain.

The enthralling entertainer opened the show by performing her song “Good Form” and then the brand-new tune “Woman Like Me” with girl group Little Mix. Later on in the program, Minaj joined Jason Derulo and David Guetta on stage for a performance of “Goodbye.”

Wearing a custom-made silver Versace gown to the ceremony, she left the MTV EMAs with two trophies — one for Best Hip Hop and one for Best Look.

Minaj’s next major performance will take place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, for the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 11. She will open up the show and is nominated for two awards — Female Artist of 2018 and Album of 2018 (Queen). The People’s Choice Awards will air live on E! at 9 p.m. ET.

In 2019, Minaj will launch a major world tour. It will hit Europe in February and March, and dates for the United States leg, to start in May, will soon be announced.