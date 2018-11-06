Jax Taylor Attacks Jay Smith Over The Size Of His Nose As His Wife Slams Jax For ‘Stalking’ Her

Jax Taylor has made a habit of making fun of people's appearances on Instagram.

Jax Taylor has been in a contentious online feud with 90 Day Fiance stars Jay Smith and Ashley Martson for the past couple of weeks, and recently, the drama between Taylor and Martson reached an all-time high.

On Instagram, after the Vanderpump Rules cast member slammed Smith for having a nose the “size of his head,” Martson fired back at the 39-year-old and called him out for stalking her and even staring at her private parts.

“Oh Jax Taylor. You send all this trash then go and black me instantly. Wow, what a disgusting, pathetic, waste of life!” Martson wrote, according to a screenshot shared by Soap Dirt on November 5.

Martson went on to claim that Taylor has been stalking her Instagram photos and commenting on her lady parts.

“Please stop stalking my photos and staring at my p***y!” she demanded. “That’s the only way you would know I have a Fupa, right? You’re gross! Ps. I have no issue spending a night in jail for punching a grown a** man in the face, or in your case, a little a** boy!”

Jax Taylor’s feud with Jay Smith and Ashley Martson comes just weeks after he slammed another 90 Day Fiance star, Jonathan Rivera, for being too “poor” for his partner, Fernanda Flores. In response, Flores fired back at Taylor, explaining that being “rich” doesn’t have anything to do with money.

“If you have education, if you have values, if you have a family who loves you, if you have work, if you have a bed, you are rich. You are rich already!” she said.

Flores also said Taylor was “so stupid.”

Jax Taylor’s fiance, Brittany Cartwright, has faced a number of mean comments online in regard to her weight over the past few years. So, seeing that he poked fun at Ashley Martson for having a pudgy stomach is quite shocking. Also shocking is the fact that he would poke fun at Jay Smith’s nose. After all, he’s undergone a couple of surgeries on his own nose because he felt it was too big.

Taylor even lashed out at his online audience for poking fun at Cartwright’s body, which is exactly what he did to Martson.

“Bullying, body shaming will not be tolerated,” he said in a post.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, tune into the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday, December 3, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.