Kylie Jenner Wishes Mom Kris Jenner A Happy Birthday: ‘I Feel Blessed To Have You As A Mommy’

The whole Kardashian klan is coming together to wish matriarch Kris Jenner a very happy birthday.

Following in the footsteps of her famous sisters, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to wish her mother a happy 63rd birthday. In a photo posted to her Instagram account, Jenner shared a throwback image of her mother along with a sweet post.

In the photo itself, a young Kris crosses her arms as she looks into the camera and smiles. The mother of six is rocking a floral, off the shoulder dress as well as two necklaces. She wears her short, dark locks down with her bangs sweeping to one side and resembles her daughter Kendall a lot in this particular image. To go with the image, Kylie shared a sweet caption to pay tribute to her mother.

“happiest birthday to my favorite person on this planet. mom, you make my world go round. there’s nothing that can replace the special bond we have. thank you for all the life lessons and guidance.”

“I wouldn’t be half the woman if it weren’t for you and I’m still learning everyday! i feel blessed to have you as my mommy,” she wrote. “you’ve made your mark in my life and in this world and there truly will never be another you. you are my living angel.”

So far, the image has earned Kylie a ton of attention from her millions of followers with over 1.2 million likes in addition to 10,000 comments in just a short time of the post going live. Many fans commented on the throwback image to gush over how beautiful Kris is while countless others commented to wish the 63-year-old a happy birthday. A few others also pointed out the resemblance between Kris and Kendall.

“Happy birthday to the ultimate mom and fashionista.”

“Omg I totally thought this was @kendalljenner for a sec lol twins,” another wrote.

“Omg she still looks the same,” another wrote.

And Kylie did more than make an Instagram post to celebrate her mother’s special day. It was also revealed that Kris has another line from Kylie Cosmetics on the site. According to Jenner’s website, Kris’ birthday bundle is now available for sale. Customers can purchase the entire set for $165 and it includes the Kris Kollection Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette, the Kris Kollection Give Me a Kiss Lipstick, the Kris Kollection Give Me a Kiss Lip Liner, Kris Kollection Pressed Powder Face Palette, the Todd Kraines Lip Kit, and an FBI makeup bag.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, other family members, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, have also taken to Instagram to share tributes to their mother on her special day.

Jenner is now 63-years-old.