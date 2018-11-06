10-Year-Old Wisconsin Girl Arrested For Killing A Toddler In Daycare

A 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin was handcuffed and taken to court on Monday morning on the charges of killing a 6-month-old in a daycare center.

According to a report by the Star Tribune, the girl was brought to Chippewa County Circuit Court along with her parents for a bond hearing. The minor girl was ordered to be held on $50,000 cash bond. As the report detailed, she kept sobbing throughout her 10-minute hearing.

For legal reasons, the girl is not identified and will likely be referred to juvenile court. Per Wisconsin’s law, however, all cases of first-degree homicide must be initially brought in adult court if the person charged with the crime is 10 years of age or older.

Providing details of the incident, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said that the sheriff’s department received a call on Tuesday, October 30, from a daycare center’s caretaker in the town of Wheaton — which is about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of St. Paul. The caller informed that a 6-month-old was “bleeding from the head and was unresponsive,” per a report by WQOW-TV.

The infant was rushed to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, where it was pronounced dead on November 1. According to Kowalczyk, the girl confessed that she hurt the infant. The sheriff further explained that the girl, who is currently in juvenile custody, was holding the baby when she dropped it. The baby hit its head on a footstool and started crying. Upon seeing the baby crying, the girl panicked and stomped on the child’s head.

Zimmytws / Shutterstock

The doctor who examined the baby said that the injuries it received to its head were not accidental.

During the investigation, police interrogated three children and an adult present at the daycare center, and all of them said that the 10-year-old girl was the suspect, Kowalczyk added, per Star Tribune.

Authorities also said that since September, the girl had been living in foster care with the same family that runs the daycare center where the incident took place. The girl’s biological parents, however, were present with her during the court hearing.

Prior to the tragic incident, the sheriff’s office has been investigating the deaths of three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers, who were hit by a truck on Saturday near Chippewa Falls. The driver, who has been identified as Colten Treu, 21, is being charged with homicide, the Star Tribune report added.

“It’s not been a good morning for Chippewa County,” Jim Kowalczyk said.