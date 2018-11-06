Donald Trump Shrugs ‘A Lot Of Things Are Offensive’ In Defense Of Immigration AD

The president snapped back at the reporter who asked about the ad, telling him his question was offensive.

President Trump is downplaying the controversy attached to an anti-immigration ad that has been dubbed racist by so many analysts even Fox News has decided to take it off of the air.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, nearly one week ago the president went the lengths of tweeting out a midterm election ad that associates the caravan of migrant asylum seekers currently traveling north from Central America to unapologetic Mexican cop killer Luis Bracamontes. The commercial opens up with a clip of the infamous court hearing in which Bracamontes admitted that he’d like to kill more than the two sheriffs he was convicted of slaying in 2014. It then pairs that visual with images of immigrants families climbing fences and flooding the streets in stride.

For a time, President Trump had the advertisement — which accuses Democrats of allowing criminals to enter the country — pinned to the top of his Twitter page. But when Josh Dawsey of the Washington Post addressed the president about the video during his usual chat with the media near the White House lawn on Monday, November 5, he feigned complete ignorance, stating, “I don’t know about it. We have a lot of ads and they certainly are effective based on the numbers that we’re seeing.”

Dawsey then requested that Trump speak specifically to the charge that the Willie Horton-style ad comes off as offensive, to which he shot back with “A lot of things are offensive […] Your questions are offensive a lot of times. So, you know.”

NEW: "We have a lot of ads," Pres. Trump says when asked about controversy over anti-immigration ad. "They certainly are effective, based on the numbers that we're seeing." "A lot of things are offensive," he says on criticism that ad is offensive. "Your questions are offensive." pic.twitter.com/ljTjjdnUz7 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) November 5, 2018

The president’s response mirrored that which he came back with when a reporter who was standing in Dawsey’s very spot challenged him on the notion that his fiery rhetoric might be responsible for having incited violence. “You know what, you’re creating violence by your question. You are creating. You,” NBC quotes President Trump as having swiftly replied.

Meanwhile, he has quietly unpinned the advertisement in question and allowed it to fall down his Twitter page. This as NBC Universal announced that it would no longer run the 30-second spot following the backlash the network received for airing it during Sunday Night Football. USA Today confirms that Facebook, CNN, and Fox have also made it known they are distancing themselves from its content.

“Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network,” a statement that has been released by Fox on the matter reads.