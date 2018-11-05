Teresa Giudice Won’t Live With Joe Giudice In Italy After His Deportation, Confirms ‘RHONJ’ Cast Member

Are Teresa and Joe Giudice going their separate ways?

Teresa Giudice will reportedly not be following her felon husband, Joe Giudice, if he’s ultimately deported to Italy after the completion of his 41-month prison sentence.

During an interview with Radar Online on November 5, Teresa’s close friend and Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Dolores Catania confirmed Teresa has no plans to move to Italy with Joe and their four kids, including 17-year-old Gia, 14-year-old Gabriella, 12-year-old Milania, and 9-year-old Audriana.

“I don’t think so,” Dolores said when asked about Teresa’s potential move.

Although Teresa will reportedly not move to Europe with Joe, her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star said, “A lot of families live separately,” Dolores insisted. “They make it work.”

If Teresa and Joe’s appeal of the judge’s deportation ruling stands, Joe will reportedly be “ineligible” to return to the United States — and to his wife and four children. As the judge explained at the time of his ruling, his decision to deport Joe was based on the fact that he committed “aggravated felonies” as a permanent resident in the United States.

While Joe Giudice has been living in the United States since he was a young child, he never actually became a citizen of the country.

Below is a photo of Teresa Giudice and her four daughters on Gabriella’s 14th birthday.

Dolores Catania went on to say that Teresa Giudice is “going through it” at the moment, and not just because of Joe Giudice’s impending deportation. As she explained, she’s also coping with her father Giacinto Gorga’s dwindling health.

“Her dad is in the hospital with pneumonia. He’s still in the hospital. He went home and came back,” Dolores told Radar Online. “It’s so much. I call her all the time, I check on her. I’m always checking on her,” she added.

While Teresa certainly has a lot on her plate, Dolores said she’s “a survivor.”

Ever since the judge’s deportation ruling, Teresa has maintained a united front with her daughters online and continues to stay focus on her career and the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That said, she has commented on numerous occasions about her plans to appeal the judge’s ruling in hopes of having her husband remain in the United States with her and their kids.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, don’t miss Wednesday night’s premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.