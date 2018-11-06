Walt Disney World Introduces Five New Solid Color MagicBands — Will They Be Available With Room Reservations?

Five new colors have arrived for MagicBands, but they aren't available with your resort reservations yet.

For a number of years now, there have been new designs and advancements in MagicBands which can be used all around Walt Disney World. Ever since the original crop of them came out, there have been new colors and graphic designs for guest to purchase. Now, five brand new solid color MagicBands have been released for everyone to collect, but Disney fans also want to know if they will be selectable options for their room reservations.

Guests can purchase any number of different graphic and solid-colored MagicBands from the Disney Parks or online. There are designs modeled after Disney characters or park attractions or animated classics and even live characters from the movies.

All MagicBands are now version 2.0 and come with the removable puck which can be interchanged with other MagicBands to create new color designs. Still, many people don’t like to always do that and hope to get more colors to coordinate with their outfits to make their pictures Instagram-worthy.

On Monday, ShopDisney added five new solid color MagicBands to their store and they are all available for $14.99 each. While some of these colors have been seen before as part of graphic bands, they have not been their own solid MagicBands until now.

MagicBand 2.0 – White

MagicBand 2.0 – Turquoise

MagicBand 2.0 – Navy Blue

MagicBand 2.0 – Lavender

MagicBand 2.0 – Dark Green

The release of these five MagicBands has raised the number of solid-colored bands tremendously. In the last year, guests have had the ability to purchase black, millennial pink, and a number of graphic versions such as the Seven Dwarfs, Haunted Mansion, and many others.

Guests who book a Walt Disney World vacation package or any room on property will receive one complimentary MagicBand for each guest on the reservation. Currently, there are eight colors to choose from when selecting your complimentary bands,

Gray

Purple

Red

Orange

Green

Pink

Blue

Yellow

For a long time, there were only seven options to choose from, but then, Disney added purple to the choices not long after its release. Since that time, a couple of other solid colors have been released and not put into the choices as options with resort room reservations.

At this time, there is no word that these five new solid colors will become available as selectable options for the complimentary MagicBands. As of now, they were not put into the choices on the day of their release, but they can be purchased if guests want them. Walt Disney World has numerous options of MagicBands available, and now, these new solid colors will help you coordinate that much better.