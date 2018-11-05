Ariana Grande Reveals Therapy Saved Her Life ‘So Many Times’

The pop singer's recent breakup with her fiance, Pete Davidson, and the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller have likely been weighing on her mind as of late.

Pop superstar Ariana Grande is going throw a widely publicized breakup with SNL cast member Pete Davidson, per earlier reporting from the Inquisitr.

One of the ways she’s coping with the breakup is with the release of her latest single, “Thank U, Next.” The 25-year-old singer spends much of the song thanking a list of her ex-boyfriends, after which she reaches the conclusion that she needs time — nay, a relationship — with herself for a change, as reporting from Billboard points out.

It’s a positive song whose message is resonating with her fans across the world. One such fan decided to ask on Twitter a question about who has helped her with figuring things out.

“Who is Ariana’s therapist and are they accepting new clients?” user @hellakyra wrote to the diva.

The message was probably meant to be a cheeky way to say to Grande that she is doing very well coping with her recent, very public breakup. The singer herself recognized the joke for what it was — and sent a message back.

“Lmaooo this is funny as F***,” Grande wrote in a tweet. She then proceeded to take things seriously for a moment.

“But in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times,” she added. “If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

Grande closed her tweet with a friendly heart emoji.

In addition to her most recent breakup, Grande is also dealing with the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, who passed away this past September, per reporting from Perez Hilton.

The pop singer is absolutely right — for many people, therapy is a godsend. There are many resources out there as well to help people who struggle with managing their mental health.

A great site to start at, if you’re looking to take the first step toward improving your own mental health if needed, is MentalHelp.net. The site provides myriad resources for people looking for help on a variety of mental health issues, including eating disorders, depression, substance abuse, thoughts on suicide, and more.

