Is Stassi Schroeder Engaged? ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Spotted With Mysterious Ring On That Finger Twice

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark may be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Although the Vanderpump Rules couple, who has been dating for about one year, has yet to officially announce an engagement, the fashion blogger has turned up on a couple of occasions with a mysterious ring on her engagement finger.

First, at the end of last month, Schroeder attended the premiere of Halloween wearing the diamond ring and a matching “666” bracelet, which she didn’t hesitate to show off to photographers on the red carpet. Then, during a recent Instagram story, she was seen with the same ring.

On November 5, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a screenshot of the diamond ring Schroeder has been wearing and also pointed out that both she and Clark had included the diamond emoji in a couple of their recent Instagram posts.

“They are definitely engaged. I don’t care if you steal Jax and Britt’s thunder because you two are my fav couple!” one fan said on Instagram.

“I’d love to see that ring close up! Look at that just engaged smirk!!” another commenter wrote.

“When @stassi and Beau get engaged, I’m gonna cry like a baby,” added a third.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are currently on vacation in Berlin, Germany.

In July, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about her happy relationship with Clark.

“I feel really lucky right now. I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea,” she explained to Us Weekly magazine.

During the interview, Schroeder spoke about what she and Clark like to do when they both have days off work.

“[We’ll] start the day playing some video games, [play] with my dogs, brunch, day drink, then meet up with our friends, and just carry on the night,” she revealed.

She then said that she’s “way more of a homebody than most people.”

“I feel like my favorite time is alone,” she added.

Schroeder and Clark began dating at the end of last year after Schroeder split from her former boyfriend Patrick Meagher after four years of dating.

