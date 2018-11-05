Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Smooching Boyfriend Cooke Maroney At Rangers Game

The actress did not shy away from showing affection to her boyfriend.

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, did not shy away from the PDA while attending a New York Rangers game, People is reporting. Reports of Lawrence and Maroney’s relationship surfaced in June, and the Oscar-winning actress seems quite smitten with the New York City art gallery director. Lawrence was pictured kissing Maroney on both the cheek and the lips, and was reportedly seen kissing him repeatedly throughout the duration of the game.

“She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,” an inside source said.

According to Cosmopolitan, Lawrence’s former flames include Coldplay singer Chris Martin, actor Nicholas Hoult, and actor/director Darren Aronofsky. This time around, however, Lawrence is dating a guy who isn’t used to being in the public eye. Although not much is known about Maroney, what is known is that he has a degree in art from New York University and is the director of Gladstone 64, which is the Gladstone Gallery’s Upper East Side location. The two reportedly met in May through Lawrence’s best friend, Laura Simpson.

A source said that Maroney is “fun-loving,” which seems pretty perfect for the goofy Lawrence. Every time the two have been photographed together, the actress has not been able to hide her affection for her new boyfriend. Another anonymous source said that they saw the pair “holding hands and laughing” and that they had “great chemistry.” The two were even snapped by the paparazzi having a romantic, candle-lit dinner in June.

The People's Woman: Jennifer Lawrence is dating an art directorhttps://t.co/7LGMWf1DjC pic.twitter.com/66SfCoXhc3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2018

Lawrence has seemingly found a healthy balance with the public eye. While she does not have any social media accounts to retain some privacy, she doesn’t feel the need to sneak around either when she’s in love. She often gushed about Aronofsky, and in February it was speculated that she still loved him post-breakup, reports E! News.

In a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron, she admitted that she still loved Aronofsky, but when Maron questioned if she was specifically still in love with him, Lawrence shut him down.

“I don’t want to talk about this anymore!” she laughed. “I’m oversharing!”

She went on to say in the interview that she remains on good terms with all of her ex-boyfriends.

“I’m friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part, yeah,” she revealed. “I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m blunt. I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying, it’s just honesty. Everybody’s a good guy to each other.”

Maroney and Lawrence were actually pictured attending her ex’s movie premiere together. They showed up for the premiere of Hoult’s new movie The Favourite, and another ex, Aronofsky, was also in attendance. Maroney playing nice with Lawrence’s ex’s bodes well for their relationship, and it appears that if she was still in love with Aronofsky earlier in the year, she certainly moved on and fell head-over-heels for her new guy shortly after.