Jenelle Evans And David Eason Ran Into One Another During Alleged Assault, Leading To Confusion About ‘Attack’

Jenelle Evans and her husband were confused about who may have been attacking who.

What happened between Jenelle Evans and David Eason last month at their North Carolina home remains a mystery.

After the Teen Mom 2 cast member first told police she was attacked by her husband, who had allegedly pinned her to the grown and broken her collarbone, Evans denied her own statements, telling E! News their encounter was nothing more than a misunderstanding.

Now, weeks later, a new report shared by the Hollywood Gossip on November 5 claims Evans and Eason actually believed they were each being attacked by their spouse after running into one another while drunk. As the outlet explained, Evans believed Eason was attacking her and he believed she was attacking him.

During her 911 call weeks ago, Evans appeared to be quite certain that her husband had viciously attacked her, leaving her injured.

“My name is Jenelle Eason…and my husband, he just assaulted me,” the reality star told the dispatcher as she attempted to speak through tears. “He pinned me down on the ground…in the yard and I think I heard my f**king collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm,” she reported.

Although Evans seemed terrified during her call to police, she has since denied that her husband did anything wrong in a YouTube video shared at the end of last month. In the video, Evans promised fans that she would never stay in an abusive relationship after experiencing a number of abusive situations from past partners.

The reality star and mother of three even suggested that she didn’t understand why her fans and followers would ever think that she would actually allow Eason to assault her.

What she didn’t explain was why she made such claims to the police.

In her YouTube video, Jenelle Evans denied her husband’s assault and slammed her fans for refusing to believe her.

“Every time I tell you guys about it, or every time I open up, you guys are like, ‘No, she’s lying. She’s putting him in jail, she’s such a f**king liar.’ Well, that’s not the case at all,” she said.

“I was always telling you the truth… Every time I told you guys I was in a domestic violence situation you wouldn’t believe me and now that I’m saying I’m not, I am and you guys are trying to tell me something different.”

Ever since Jenelle Evans accused her husband of assaulting her, she’s been sharing tons of happy family photos with David Eason and their children.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is currently in production and will likely air sometime next year on MTV.