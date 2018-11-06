Sofia Richie Shows Off Her Curvy Backside In New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie gave her social media followers something to talk about this week as she posted a sexy new photo of herself. The model showed off all of her curves in the photo, which left her fans hitting the comment section to compliment her.

Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a sultry photograph of herself rocking tight gray bodysuit. In the sexy snapshot, Sofia has her back turned to the camera, showing off her curvy posterior.

The ensemble, which laced up to her mid-back and had an open design, is held over her shoulders by two, thin spaghetti straps, and shows off her tanned and toned arms, back, and shoulders.

Richie looks over her shoulder with a smoldering look on her face to reveal a full face of makeup, and pink lips. She has her hair pulled back into her signature bun, and rocks a bracelet on her right wrist.

The bodysuit, which is made by Agaci, clings to Sofia’s body and reveals her tiny waist. Although Richie did not reveal who snapped the photograph for her, fans can’t help but wonder if it was her boyfriend, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Scott Disick.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s relationship seems to be going strong. The couple have been dating for over a year now, and are nearly inseparable.

Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Scott loves being with Sofia and living a “drama free” life, because in his last relationship with Kourtney Kardashian he felt like he couldn’t live up to what she wanted him to be.

“With Sofia, he feels like a king… she worships him, and for once he feels like he has the upper hand. With Kourtney, Scott felt like he always had to prove he was good enough, and he always felt insecure, but it’s different with Sofia,” an insider revealed.

Scott Disick has yet to bring Sofia Richie on camera for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but some fans believe it will only be a matter of time before they see her on the show.