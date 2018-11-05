Rihanna Tells Trump To Stop Using Her Music At His ‘Tragic’ Rallies

Rihanna just found out that President Donald Trump is playing “Don’t Stop The Music” at his campaign rallies, and she is not here for it. The singer and mogul caught wind from a Washington Post reporter that Trump was using her tune to get crowds amped up. According to NBC News, she took to Twitter to make sure everyone knows that she doesn’t endorse the president’s playlist, nor his message.

Philip Rucker was reporting from a Trump rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The president has continued to hold rallies long after his 2016 win in order to excite his voting base, breaking from the typical routine of most presidents, who generally stop holding frequent rallies after they turn to the task of running the country. Rucker commented on the mood of the event, noting that the attending fans were thrilled as the singer’s 2007 hit played in the background.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” Rucker said on Twitter. “Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna saw the post and had something to say about the president using her music at his events.

“Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!” the beauty mogul tweeted.

It’s not the first time she has made her political opinions known. On November 4, the 30-year-old endorsed Andrew Gillum, who is running for governor in Florida.

“Florida: You have the opportunity to make history this election,” Rihanna wrote on social media. “The US has only had four black governors in its entire history and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first.”

Rihanna joins a long list of performers who have told the president to stop using their music. Axl Rose, Pharrell, Aerosmith, Adele, The Rolling Stones, the Prince estate, and Queen have all asked to have their music removed from Trump’s events.

Time explored what options artists have to prevent their music from being used in places where they don’t want it to be used. In many cases, politicians voluntarily stop using music when asked by artists. Of course, if Trump failed to secure the appropriate licenses, he could be violating copyright law.