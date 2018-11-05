Disney After Hours Expanding To Animal Kingdom And Hollywood Studios With A Lot Of New Dates

It's time to make it a late night at three of the Walt Disney World parks.

A few years ago, Walt Disney World introduced a brand new event that guests could pay an extra cost to attend and it is called “Disney After Hours.” The hard ticket event allows guests to spend extra time in Magic Kingdom with very few others and enjoy all of the wonderful things that the park has to offer. Now, the fun has expanded as dates for the late-night fun have been revealed for Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Guests will be able to enter the park at 7 p.m. on their specific night and enjoy the park as it is. Once their official “Disney After Hours” time begins, the park will quickly begin to empty out and leave it to around 3,000 people usually at the very most.

Yes, the tickets for these events are very limited and are known to sell out.

During the event, guests can enjoy numerous rides and attractions throughout the park with very little wait. Those attending will also be able to enjoy popcorn, ice cream, and select beverages at no additional cost as they are included in your “Disney After Hours” ticket.

On Monday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that this popular event will no longer be limited to only Magic Kingdom. Beginning on November 15, 2018, tickets will go on sale for numerous dates into 2019 for both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney After Hours events will soon expand to Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Get the details: https://t.co/iDVhaVqY2j pic.twitter.com/0wC0xIloYU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 5, 2018

Tickets are $125 plus tax if you purchase them in advance. For tickets purchased on the day of the event, they are a little more expensive at $129 plus tax. Guests who are Disney Vacation Club (DVC) members or Annual Passholders do receive a discount for $95 plus tax.

The “Disney After Hours” event tickets for Magic Kingdom dates are already on sale, but the other two parks won’t be on sale until November 15, 2018. Here are the dates for all three parks:

Magic Kingdom

Guests will be able to enjoy Pirates of the Caribbean, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, and many more.

November: 26

December: 3, 10

January: 7, 17, 24, 28

February: 7, 14, 28

March: 7

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Not only will guests be able to enjoy some of the classic attractions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but they will also see the beauty of Pandora – The World of Avatar at night. Along with those great lands to visit, the Tree of Life Awakenings will continue to take place throughout the evening.

December: 4, 12, 18

January: 8, 16, 22, 31

February: 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 26

March: 5, 20, 27

April: 3

Danny Cox

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Rockin’ Roller Coaster, Tower of Terror, and other attractions will be open, but you haven’t had a good time unless you’ve been in Toy Story Land at night. The three attractions in that new land will be open during Disney After Hours along with select quick-service locations to grab a bite to eat.

December: 8, 15, 22

January: 5, 12, 19

February: 2, 9, 16

March: 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

April: 6, 13

Walt Disney World always brings about new ways to have fun and make your trip more magical. “Disney After Hours” has been doing that at Magic Kingdom for a couple of years, but now, guests can enjoy the late-night fun at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom as well. These special event nights will not affect Extra Magic Hours or regular park hours in any fashion, and that just makes them even better.