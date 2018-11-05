Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Insane Curves In A Thong Bikini For Dirty New Instagram Photos

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her famous curves in a set of sexy new photos that were taken during her time in Bali as she vacationed with her family.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to post two photos of herself in nothing but a crop top and string bikini bottoms as she’s seen rolling around on the sandy beach in Bali.

Ins the photos, Khloe looks super bronzed and tan and shows off her curvy backside, tiny waist, and toned legs. Kardashian dons barely-there bikini bottoms and a black crop top as her long, blonde hair is pushed back and wore in wild, loose waves down her back.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also has the dark sand from the beach smeared all over her as the gorgeous blue sky and beautiful ocean waves are seen behind her.

In the first snapshot, Khloe is seen looking directly at the camera with a sultry glare in her eyes. For the next photo, the new mom is posed with her eyes closed and her face looking up toward the sky and her pouty lips on full display, as her long hair hangs down to her waist.

Khloe Kardashian speaks out about love in the caption of the photo, revealing that she craves a love “so deep” that the ocean would be “jealous” of it.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson was showcased during this week’s episode of KUWTK, which dived right into the NBA star’s cheating scandal.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when she was nine months pregnant with their daughter True. Photos and video were leaked online of Thompson kissing other women just hours before Kardashian gave birth.

Khloe’s reaction to Tristan’s cheating was caught on camera, as she emotionally told her sister Kim Kardashian that she wanted to return home to L.A. following the scandal. However, that wasn’t possible as she was too late in her pregnancy and was forced to give birth in Cleveland, Ohio, where she lived with Tristan at the time.

Later, Khloe told her famous sisters that she wanted her labor and delivery to be drama free despite Tristan’s infidelity. Kardashian later tweeted that she chose to put her feelings aside at the time so that she and Thompson could enjoy the birth of their child together.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E! network.