Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute To Mom Kris Jenner On Her Birthday: ‘My Rock, My Everything’

Many of the Kardashian siblings are taking to social media to share sweet tributes to matriarch Kris Jenner, including Kim Kardashian.

Earlier today, the reality TV star got a little bit emotional, posting a touching tribute to her mom. In the sweet Instagram photo that was shared with Kim’s 120 million plus followers, Kris is all smiles as she holds Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago West. Jenner looks chic in a blue floral patterned dress with a white collar. She wears her short dark hair styled casually, and sports light makeup.

To Kris Jenner’s left sits her mother, MJ, who also has a huge smile on her face as she looks into the camera. On MJ’s lap is Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, who is seen sporting a blue dress as well as unicorn ears. And to go along with the picture-perfect image, Kim had an equally fitting caption for her mother on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! What would I do without you!?!My rock, my everything! I’m just so grateful for everything you do for us,” Kardashian wrote. “You really are the best support system and friend anyone could ask for! I love you so much forever!!!”

So far, the snapshot has earned a ton of attention from Kim’s followers, attracting over 669,000 likes in addition to 2,300 comments within just a few minutes of having gone live. Some fans chimed in to gush over how sweet the photo of Kris is, while countless others commented to wish Kris a very happy birthday.

One Instagram user wrote, “So much love…perfection.”

“Y is your mom so cute!? Also secretly wanting her dress,” another chimed in.

“She is literally amazing!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO KRIS THE TRUE DEFINITION OF BOSS LADY,” one more commented.

Kim is not the only one who took time out of her day to celebrate her mother’s birthday with a sweet message. As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Khloe Kardashian was the first one of the Kardashian siblings to wish her mother a happy birthday with a sweet photo message on Instagram.

“Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage!”

Along with the caption, Khloe also shared a photo from the same shoot which Kim posted to her Instagram account. In Khloe’s share, Kris can be seen holding baby True in her arms with a big smile on her face. Kendall Jenner also shared a throwback photo of her mom as a birthday tribute — but sisters Kourtney and Kylie have yet to post anything on social media to honor their mother.

Kris Jenner turned 63 today.