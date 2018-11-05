WWE Spoilers: Huge Title Change Takes Place At ‘Monday Night Raw’ Set To Air Tonight

WWE is on a European tour this week and there has already been one monster title change.

After performing in Saudi Arabia last week for Crown Jewel, WWE has headed over to Europe for a tour that will take them through this week. The tapings for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw are currently happening in Manchester, England, and the show will air in a few hours on the USA Network. For those who are going to tune in later on, they’ll witness a huge title change take place.

For those of you who do not want to know what happens before tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw airs, stop reading now. There are spoilers ahead for the events of the show and that includes the title change.

A couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns officially vacated the WWE Universal Championship after revealing his battle with leukemia had returned. Later that night, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Championship, but the celebration didn’t last long. Ambrose turned on Rollins and destroyed him to put an official end to The Shield.

Since that time, many have wondered what would happen to the Raw tag team titles since the holders hated one another. On Monday, Wrestling Inc. revealed that a match for the championship was set for Raw and the titles officially changed hands.

BREAKING: #WWE #Raw #WWEManchester spoilers: AOP Authors of Pain win Raw tag team championships after defeating Seth Rollins who wrestles solo. pic.twitter.com/8IqSNq9j2I — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) November 5, 2018

Seth Rollins came out to the ring with both his WWE Intercontinental Title and his half of the tag titles in his possession. Rollins cuts a promo to praise Roman Reigns and how strong he is in the ring and during his battle with leukemia, but it is cut short by the Authors of Pain.

Drake Maverick comes down to the ring with his enforcers and this leads to a match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately for Seth Rollins, his former partner wasn’t around for the match and it led to him being involved in a 2-on-1 handicap match for the titles.

Rollins put up a good fight, but the Authors of Pain were too much for him to overcome and they won the Raw Tag Team Championship.

???? SPOILERS ???? The AOP (Authors Of Pain) have become the BRAND NEW #RAW Tag Team Champions! pic.twitter.com/oAbTZtTL0V — WRESTLE WRAP UP (@WrestleWrapUp) November 5, 2018

After the match, Dean Ambrose is said to have come down and stalked around the ring before entering, hitting the Dirty Deeds on Seth Rollins, and leaving the ring. He wasn’t out at ringside very long, but he did make sure to tell the world that their feud will continue. Monday Night Raw is taking place in England and the spoilers have already spilled out, but it will still be a lot of fun to see the Authors of Pain win their first titles on the WWE main roster.