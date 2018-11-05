‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Cane Stuns The Twins

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, November 6 brings a half-baked plan from a lost Cane. Plus, Jack doesn’t love what he learns about Phyllis’s private life, and Rey feels pressure from Christine.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes a tough choice, according to She Knows Soaps. Because Lily (Christel Khalil) moved to a prison that’s four hours away from Genoa City, Cane wants to move Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), and baby Sam closer to his wife.

Cane is even using Farrah DuBose (Erika Girardi) as a realtor to find a place to rent, but not surprisingly, the kids feel Cane’s decision is quite shocking. They try to be supportive of Cane’s desire to move temporarily for the remainder of Lily’s sentence. He wants to take a leave of absence from Chancellor Enterprises and move back to Genoa City after Lily can come home.

However, Devon (Bryton James) manages to talk some sense into Cane. It’s nearly halfway through senior year for the twins, and moving them now would be a disaster. Cane admits that he’s just so lost. It sounds like Cane needs to try to figure out how to handle himself until Lily gets out of prison.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) gets disturbing news at a morning meeting. It seems Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) stayed the night at Dark Horse, and Jack arrives bright and early for a morning meeting. While she runs into Arturo (Jason Canela) on her way out, she manages to avoid Jack. That doesn’t keep Jack from finding out, though. He finds Phyllis’s Jabot ID card in Nick’s office. Nick soundly tells Jack to mind his own business, and later Jack goes to see Phyllis at Jabot.

Both Phyllis and Nick cannot help but wonder what Phyllis’s private life has to do with Jack. Sure, earlier this summer he told Summer (Hunter King) he’s still interested in Phyllis, and more recently Jack also told Phyllis that he’d forgiven her. Despite all that, Phyllis hasn’t made any effort to resume a relationship with her ex-husband. After Billy (Jason Tompson) and now Nick 2.0, it seems like Jack may be too dull for Phyllis.

Finally, Christine (Lauralee Bell) takes a hard line with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) where his J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) investigation is concerned. Christine reminds Rey the clock is ticking and he’s down to his final week to get some new evidence or the case will close. Luckily for Rey, according to the Inquisitr Y&R recap, his brother Arturo unearthed a watch that may be the clue that busts the entire investigation open.