Watch 2018 Melbourne Cup Livestream: How To Watch The Race Live On Laptop, Tablets, And Cell Phones

The race is set to start at 3 p.m. local time and is attracting worldwide attention.

Horse racing fans who want to watch a livestream of the 2018 Melbourne Cup will be in luck, with options on how to watch live on a host of different devices including tablets and laptops.

The race will start at 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne (11 p.m. ET/4 a.m. GMT) and attracts worldwide attention as the world’s richest handicap race, with a total purse of $7.3 million. As The Age noted, this year’s race has a class of 24 horses competing for the prize. The race itself will be broadcast across Australia but also available on livestream for viewers across the globe (a link to the livestream can be found below).

Those who watch a livestream of the 2018 Melbourne Cup will likely see an unpredictable affair. As The Age noted, the conditions are brutal as nearly an inch of rain is expected to fall before the race kicks off. Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected throughout the morning, and though it is expected to clear up by race time, it will still leave wet and soggy conditions.

As the USA Today noted, many of those watching will have money on favorite Yucatan, a decidedly international horse born of the Irish sire Galileo and the French mare Six Perfections. Conditions are not ideal for Yucatan, who loves faster ground but is still seen as the favorite to win the prize.

As the report noted, the Melbourne Cup has always been a hotspot for internationally trained horses, with 11 in this year’s race.

“Foreign horses have won several of the key leadup races to this year. Topweight Best Solution, from the Godolphin stable of Saeed Bin Suroor, posted his third consecutive Group One victory in the Caulfield Cup over 1 ½ miles. The Melbourne Cup is one of the few trophies in world racing which has eluded its owner Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

The Melbourne Cup is something of a national holiday in Australia, where it is known as “The Race that Stops a Nation,” but is also popular across Oceania and in the U.K. as well, especially among those looking to wager on the race. Bettors can find a rundown of all the horses and a betting guide in the New Zealand Herald.

The 2018 Melbourne Cup will be broadcast on Channel Seven and a livestream of the race can be found here. The website Punters is also offering a livestream of the 2018 Melbourne Cup as well as live audio.