‘RHOBH’ News: Camille Grammer Opens Up About Her Past Issues With Kyle Richards

Camille Grammer and Kyle Richards haven't always been close.

Kyle Richards may have recently served as one of Camille Grammer’s bridesmaids but, just years ago, the two women didn’t get along. In fact, during one memorable scene from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards was seen saying that Grammer was “such a f**king liar.”

Luckily, the two women have managed to work through their issues — and to get to a much better place as friends.

“We had a rough start in our friendship, but we forgave each other. We said our peace years ago,” Grammer recently told People magazine, via the Daily Dish, about her early moments with Richards.

According to Grammer, she went through a number of very rocky points over the first few seasons of the Bravo reality series — including a split from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, and a battle with cancer.

“She saw me at my worst. She watched me go through hell and come out the other side. And she’s been there for me through everything,” Grammer explained. “We have a mutual respect and an understanding. She’s a great mom and a dear friend and she’s been incredibly supportive.”

Although Grammer wasn’t exactly a fan favorite during the first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, her negative attitude and sometimes abrasive behavior appeared to be directly related to her contentious split from Kelsey. The following year, she won over her co-stars — and the millions of viewers tuning into the show.

As for what Richards has said about her closeness with Grammer, she spoke out about their friendship in 2016.

“I think we didn’t know each other in the beginning, when we had that argument. Just getting to know each other better [has helped]. I think that all the women, even though we clash at times, there’s a camaraderie between us and there’s a sisterhood,” she revealed.

According to Kyle Richards, she and Camille Grammer have the best time hanging out together — and every time they’re in the same room, there are plenty of laughs.

“We laugh about all the problems we used to have and how much we hated each other before. Hate is a strong word. I don’t hate anybody, but we didn’t like each other at all. But we can tease each other about that. We just had a lot of fun,” Richard continued, speaking of her relationship with Grammer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 is expected to air sometime next year on Bravo TV.