‘This Is Us’ Channels Ariana Grande’s New Song In Hilarious Post About Kevin Pearson’s Love Life

It's 'Thank U, Next' for the number one Pearson son as he gets serious with new love Zoe.

This Is Us fans have seen the story of Kevin Pearson and his revolving door of women play out on the first three seasons of the show, but now it seems time to say “Thank U, Next.” The official Twitter account of the hit NBC drama is having some fun with the Pearson lothario’s complicated love life while paying tribute to a newly released song by one of pop music’s biggest superstars.

In a hilarious new tweet on the This Is Us page, Kevin (played by Justin Hartley) is shown in three separate photos in intimate settings with the various women from his past. The hunky This Is Us character is seen with ex-girlfriends Olivia (Janet Montgomery), Sloane (Milana Vayntrub), and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). The post includes the caption, “One taught him love, one taught him patience, one taught him pain. #ThisIsUs.”

It’s no surprise that fans embraced the timely post, which is clearly This Is Us’ clever response to the song “Thank U, Next,” Ariana Grande’s newly released single about her famous ex-boyfriends. The post sparked a bit of a shipper’s war about Kevin’s many women, with several commenters referencing Kevin’s current relationship with Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

“Thank u, NEXT #zevin,” one fan wrote.

One taught him love, one taught him patience, one taught him pain. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/qLjKTpyY1Q — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) November 5, 2018

Ariana Grande dropped her surprise single over the weekend, sufficiently conquering the breakup song genre by calling out the names of her famous exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Pete Davidson and late rapper Mac Miller. Of her ex-loves, Grande sang “One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now, I’m so amazing / I’ve loved and I’ve lost.”

In addition to the song spoof, This Is Us actually has another surprising connection to Ariana Grande. Chrissy Metz, who plays Kevin Pearson’s twin sister Kate on the show, used to rep the future pop superstar when she worked at a Hollywood talent agency. Metz dished the scoop about Grande during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

“I became my agent’s assistant,” Metz told Fallon, per TooFab. “I ended up working in the youth department and becoming an agent myself.”

During her career as a talent agent, two of Metz clients were Disney star Dove Cameron and a young Ariana Grande before she landed a role on the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious.

“I was on the team that represented both of those incredible ladies,” Metz revealed. “It was so fun. Also, like, you know they’re gonna be stars when you meet them for the first time. It’s so cool.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.