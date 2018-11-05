When Will We Know The Results Of Midterm Races Across The Country?

The results of many races may come several hours after the polls close, and recounts or run-offs may complicate issues further.

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably obsessed with the outcomes of the various Congressional, gubernatorial, and local races taking place across the country on Tuesday night. Some races, of course, will be “too close to call,” while others will be settled moments after polls close in whatever jurisdictions that they’re taking place in.

If you want to know when to be ready for the outcomes of some of the most talked about races in the United States tomorrow evening, the guide below is a good place to start, and is based on reporting from FiveThirtyEight.com. All times listed below are in Eastern Standard Time, try to keep that in mind as you try to keep track of who’s winning where. Also, the times listed below are not the local times that races close — they’re a list of times that races close based on an Eastern Standard Time point-of-view.

States with polls closing at 7 p.m. EST — in Kentucky and Indiana, most of the polling places will actually close around 6 p.m. EST. But because small parts of both of these states reside in the Central Time Zone, the statewide races won’t be resolved until closer to 7 p.m.

Other states across the country that close at 7 p.m. EST include Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, and Virginia. Most of Florida will have voted at this time — except for portions of the panhandle — and most of the towns in New Hampshire will have voted as well.

Gubernatorial races in Florida and Georgia are the most talked about in this closing period, but it’s possible that the outcome in Georgia may be too close to render a verdict — and with polling in parts of Florida not yet closed at that time, it’s likely that neither race will be called very quickly.

States with polls closing at 7:30 p.m. EST — Three states will close at this unusual, mid-hour point in the night: Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

States with polls closing at 8:00 p.m. EST — The rest of Florida — and the remaining parts of New Hampshire — will close their polls at this point. The following states will also close their polls: Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Tennessee. Most of Kansas will close at this point, as will most of Michigan and Texas. Some of North Dakota and South Dakota will also close.

All of Florida will be done voting by now. The gubernatorial race in that state is also close, with some polling data showing Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum leading his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis, according to reporting from NBC News. The race could be called at this point, but if it’s closer than expected at this time, it could take an hour or two before we know who won.

Texas will also have most of its voting places closed at this point — but in the Senate race between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat Beto O’Rourke, things could hinge on El Paso County, which closes an hour later.

States with polls closing at 8:30 p.m. EST — Arkansas will see its polls closing at this time.

States with polls closing at 9:00 p.m. EST — The remaining parts of Michigan, Texas, Kansas, and North Dakota will close at this time, as will the entire states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nebraska, New York, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana.

States with polls closing at 10:00 p.m. EST — Iowa, Montana, Nevada, and Utah will see their polls close. Some of Idaho and a small sliver of Oregon will also close. Watch out for the senate elections results in Montana and Nevada.

States with polls closing at 11:00 p.m. EST — The rest of Idaho, and most of Oregon, will close at this point. A tight race in Oregon between incumbent Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and Republican challenger Knute Buehler will be the one to watch here.

Other states are also closing at this point: Washington state, Hawaii, and California. In California, you should look to see how many Congressional seats turn from Republican to Democratic to get an idea of how big the blue wave will be — reporting from Vox indicates that as many as nine seats could flip, but if the wave is a “dud,” it could be less.

Alaska’s closing times — Most of the state of Alaska will close at midnight EST. Some outlying areas in the western part of the state, however, will close at 1 a.m. EST.