Demi Lovato Spotted Holding Hands With Sober Buddy Henry Levy In Beverly Hills

It looks like there may be a new romance brewing for Demi Lovato.

Earlier this year, it appeared as though the singer had hit rock bottom, overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home. This overdose caused her to be hospitalized for two weeks. Since the near fatal incident this summer, Demi has been noticeably absent from the spotlight, seeking help for her addictions in a rehab facility in Utah.

But over the past few days, Lovato has been spotted out and about in the Los Angeles area — and she hasn’t been alone. Photographs published by TMZ show Lovato and Enfants Riches Deprimes clothing founder Henry Levy. The pair was spotted at Beverly Hills hot spot Matsuhisa, enjoying sushi and looking pretty comfortable together.

Though it is not confirmed as to whether or not the pair are indeed dating, they were photographed holding hands at the table — generally looking pretty happy together. A source who was at the restaurant at the time also shared that the pair was laughing and smiling throughout most of the dinner.

Demi looked super happy and healthy with her long dark locks down — styled slightly curled — along with a black top and patterned blazer. The pair was also spotted grabbing coffee together on Sunday evening in West Hollywood. Photos from TMZ show the duo looking cozy once again, with Demi putting her arms around Henry’s waist while he put his arm around her shoulder.

This time, Demi looked more casual — seen wearing a pair of black leggings with a matching black sweatshirt. Levy looked equally as casual, sporting a black t-shirt, plaid button-down shirt, and a pair of jeans. It was also reported that the pair attended an AA meeting together earlier in the day.

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, CA – November 3rd pic.twitter.com/ro5c5dZpCO — Demi Lovato News (@demetriaaalove) November 4, 2018

As the Inquisitr shared, Lovato has reportedly checked herself out of rehab after completing 90 days of sobriety. Not only was the singer spotted at dinner as well as in grabbing coffee in the L.A. area — she was also spotted leaving a spa in Beverly Hills, after appearing to have had enjoyed an afternoon of pampering.

After her earlier overdose, Lovato has remained relatively silent on social media, only releasing a short statement to her fans on Instagram, thanking them for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote on her highly-followed Instagram account.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

It seems like Demi is doing very well at this time.